My favourite Gozney pizza oven is £200 off in the summer sale

My favourite Gozney pizza oven that I use almost every summer weekend is now £200 off as part of Gozney’s Summer Sales Event.

The Gozney Dome is one of the best pizza ovens you can buy, thanks to its easy gas controls, stylish design and quick cooking process. Now, the Gozney Dome has had a £200 price cut, which sees it drop to its lowest price ever.

View the Gozney Dome deal

Shop the Gozney Summer Sales Event

Originally priced at £1,799.99, the Gozney Dome is now £1,599.99, thanks to this £200 price cut. While this might not sound like a huge discount, Gozney rarely drops its prices on its bestselling pizza ovens, so it’s worth taking advantage of when it’s there.

I have the S1 version of the Gozney Dome, and it’s easily the best cooking appliance I’ve ever owned. In our full Gozney Dome review , our reviewer commented that “it packs a mighty punch when it comes to baking pizzas… few other 16-inch pizza ovens can boast such immense build quality and features for the price.”

To view the Gozney Dome deal, click the link above or head over to Gozney’s Summer Sales Event to see more discounts on the Arc, Roccbox and more.

