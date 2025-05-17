My favourite Gozney pizza oven is £200 off in the summer sale
Save up to £200 on Gozney’s Dome, Arc and Roccbox pizza ovens
My favourite Gozney pizza oven that I use almost every summer weekend is now £200 off as part of Gozney’s Summer Sales Event.
The Gozney Dome is one of the best pizza ovens you can buy, thanks to its easy gas controls, stylish design and quick cooking process. Now, the Gozney Dome has had a £200 price cut, which sees it drop to its lowest price ever.
Shop the Gozney Summer Sales Event
Originally priced at £1,799.99, the Gozney Dome is now £1,599.99, thanks to this £200 price cut. While this might not sound like a huge discount, Gozney rarely drops its prices on its bestselling pizza ovens, so it’s worth taking advantage of when it’s there.
I have the S1 version of the Gozney Dome, and it’s easily the best cooking appliance I’ve ever owned. In our full Gozney Dome review, our reviewer commented that “it packs a mighty punch when it comes to baking pizzas… few other 16-inch pizza ovens can boast such immense build quality and features for the price.”
To view the Gozney Dome deal, click the link above or head over to Gozney’s Summer Sales Event to see more discounts on the Arc, Roccbox and more.
Save £200 on the Gozney Dome in the Gozney Summer Sales Event. This versatile pizza oven can reach temperatures of up to 500ºC which helps it cook pizza in just 60 seconds. The Gozney Dome can cook using gas flames or wood pellets, and it makes deliciously authentic pizza and other foods, like steak, vegetables and even desserts.
The Gozney Dome isn’t the only pizza oven involved in the Summer Sales Event. You can also save £100 on the Gozney Arc XL and get the Gozney Roccbox for just £319.99.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The smart electric pizza oven everyone loved at CES is now officially on sale
Four months later...
-
I tried Ooni’s new Koda 2 pizza ovens, and this is the one I think you should buy
Ooni expands its Koda 2 collection with entry and family pizza oven models
-
My favorite gas barbecue is now under $150 in the Amazon Big Spring sale
Save $100 on this Master Cook gas grill in Amazon’s spring sale
-
I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
-
Save $150 on the Dyson V15 Detect Plus during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
That's a seriously impressive saving
-
Ninja quietly announces its new pizza oven with its most portable and stylish design yet
Ninja debuts new outdoor pizza oven with five functions and an affordable price tag
-
Gozney’s new pizza oven is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures
Gozney announces its most portable pizza oven yet
-
Ooni quietly announces its first ever stand mixer to make the perfect pizza dough
Ooni hits us with an unexpected stand mixer announcement