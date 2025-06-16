Beat the UK heat wave by splashing out on this swimming pool deal with £250 off

The weather is finally due to get warm this week in the UK, so you'll need to find some inventive ways to cool off. And what better way than a nice cooling dip in your very own swimming pool?

Yes, we know, not everyone is lucky enough to have a pool in their garden but that doesn't mean that you have to resort to a kids paddling pool. There are now some very impressive frame pools that can be installed temporarily in your garden and offer a proper adult-sized pool experience.

Take this Bestway Power Steel Swim Vista pool on Amazon. It offers 14 feet of pool real estate, with one metre high sides and comes with a pump and safety ladder. Right now, it's 38% off giving a saving of £250 on the full £649 list price.

If you're looking for something a little more affordable, Bestway also offers a 12ft frame pool for £149 (down from £259). Alternatively there's a 3m inflatable option for just £67.99 (15% off).

