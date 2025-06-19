Be quick – this Bosch cordless lawn mower just got a £125 price cut

I’ll be honest, it's always annoyed me that as soon as the weather is sunny, everyone is out in their garden mowing the lawn. But when a lawn mower deal is this good, I can’t really blame you!

Right now, the Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Mower has been given a generous £125 discount in Argos’ summer sale. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your lawn mower, now is definitely the time – and you’ll want to be quick, as deals like these don’t come around too often.

Shop the Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Mower deal

Originally priced at £450, the Bosch UniversalRotak 37cm Cordless Rotary Lawn Mower is now £325, saving you £125 (27%) on this best cordless lawn mower .

The Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Mower has a powerful brushless motor that easily trims grass and tackles unruly lawns. It weighs 12.4kg, and is easy to manoeuver and push around even the largest of gardens.

Within the bundle is the mower, two 18V 4.0Ah batteries and a CV charger. Cleverly too, the Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Mower is powered by Bosch’s 18V Power For All battery, so if you have any of Bosch’s other Home and Garden products, you only need the one battery system to charge them all.