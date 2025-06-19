Be quick – this Bosch cordless lawn mower just got a £125 price cut
Get 27% off the Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Lawn Mower at Argos
I’ll be honest, it's always annoyed me that as soon as the weather is sunny, everyone is out in their garden mowing the lawn. But when a lawn mower deal is this good, I can’t really blame you!
Right now, the Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Mower has been given a generous £125 discount in Argos’ summer sale. If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your lawn mower, now is definitely the time – and you’ll want to be quick, as deals like these don’t come around too often.
Shop the Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Mower deal
Originally priced at £450, the Bosch UniversalRotak 37cm Cordless Rotary Lawn Mower is now £325, saving you £125 (27%) on this best cordless lawn mower.
The Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Mower has a powerful brushless motor that easily trims grass and tackles unruly lawns. It weighs 12.4kg, and is easy to manoeuver and push around even the largest of gardens.
Within the bundle is the mower, two 18V 4.0Ah batteries and a CV charger. Cleverly too, the Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Mower is powered by Bosch’s 18V Power For All battery, so if you have any of Bosch’s other Home and Garden products, you only need the one battery system to charge them all.
Save £125 on the Bosch UniversalRotak Cordless Mower in the Argos summer sale. This premium lawn mower is best suited for medium to large lawns, and it has a 40-litre capacity grass bag. It’s hard to beat, really.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.