This best-selling cordless lawn mower is now almost half price in Amazon's sale
Up your garden game this summer
With summer nearly here, now is the perfect time to get your garden in shape for the warmer months ahead. Whether you're ready to roll up your sleeves and start planting or simply want a great space for outdoor entertaining, there's plenty to do to make the most of your garden.
If you're in the market for a new lawn mower, there are some fantastic deals on Amazon right now. One standout offer is the Greenworks G24X2LM36K4X Cordless Lawnmower. Greenworks is a trusted brand known for delivering the best lawn mowers around, and this model is no exception.
Originally priced at £299.99, it's now available for just £179.99 – a saving of nearly 50% on a highly rated cordless mower. It’s a great opportunity to upgrade your gardening gear without breaking the bank. Take a look:
The G24X2LM36K4X Cordless Lawnmower is best suited to medium-sized lawns, covering up to 420m² on a single charge.
This Greenworks lawn mower comes with two 24V batteries, which work together to deliver strong performance and extended runtime. This setup ensures you can finish the job without constantly stopping to recharge.
Featuring a 36cm cutting width and adjustable cutting heights, it’s designed to handle a variety of grass lengths and garden sizes. It also weighs a lot less than other models, meaning it's easier to manoeuvre and store, even for users with limited strength or mobility.
