ProCook takes on Ooni with its latest pizza oven – and the price is astounding
ProCook’s new pizza oven could give rivals a run for their money
QUICK SUMMARY
ProCook has launched a new gas-powered pizza oven. The ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12-inch has a 360° rotating pizza stone and has already been given a generous discount.
Watch out Ooni – ProCook has just launched its latest pizza oven, and it looks eerily similar to a couple of Ooni’s signature pizza ovens. The ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12-inch is gas-powered and has a rotating pizza stone – but it’s the price that will really surprise you.
For the past couple years, ProCook has expanded into small appliances, including air fryers, coffee machines and stand mixers. The brand launched its first electric pizza oven in 2024, but it had more of a toaster oven design, and of course, was powered by electricity.
Now, ProCook is expanding its pizza oven offerings with the ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12-inch. This gas-powered pizza oven can heat up to 500°C in just 15 minutes, and cook 12-inch pizzas in under 60 seconds.
The design of the ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12-inch looks a lot like a mix between the Ooni Volt 12 and the Ooni Koda range. It has a sleek black and silver colourway, and it’s fully collapsible and portable – to use it, you just need to unfold the legs, add the removable baking stone and connect the gas.
Speaking of baking stone, the ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12-inch has a 360° rotating pizza stone which is controlled via the dial. The spin of the pizza stone means your pizza, steak, fish, vegetables and other foods receive even and consistent heat at all angles, so your food is perfectly cooked and crispy.
The ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12-inch might be one of the most versatile pizza ovens I’ve seen, with its removable and compact design, and its easy-to-use dial. But what’s even better is that the ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12-inch is extremely affordable, especially when compared to other competitors.
The ProCook Outdoor Pizza Oven 12-inch is priced at £399, but is currently discounted to just £249 at ProCook.
