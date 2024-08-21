ProCook's electric pizza oven is finally here, and it's a lot cheaper than you'd think

QUICK SUMMARY
ProCook has introduced yet another gadget to its kitchen appliance range, the ProCook Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer. Featuring 20 different settings and four dedicated pizza functions, it's a multifunctional appliance that offers a huge amount.
The oven is priced at £199 and can be purchased in ProCook stores and online from September 2024 onwards.
Just weeks after launching its very first bread maker, ProCook has introduced yet another gadget to its kitchen appliance range. The ProCook Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer is an all-in-one multifunctional appliance that offers users 20 different functions, including air fry, roast, broil, toast, bake and dehydrate.
We've seen a number of indoor pizza ovens, including the Ooni Volt 12 and Sage The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo, both of which are priced between £700 and £800. The ProCook Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer has an RRP of £199, making it an affordable appliance despite its premium design.
The oven can be purchased in ProCook stores and online from September 2024 onwards. The full appliance range is also available to buy, with prices starting at £39.
The premium Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer reaches high temperatures of 400°C and comes with four dedicated pizza functions, including frozen pizza, fresh pizza, wood-fired pizza and crust pizza. It also comes equipped with a variety of accessories, including a stainless steel basket, bottom tray, pizza stone, wire rack and cast-iron griddle.
The oven features a sleek design to suit all kitchens, sporting a classic stainless-steel exterior and smooth-to-touch buttons for easy function.
Rob Falconer, Head of Range at ProCook said: “We’ve seen an increase of the at-home ‘fake-away’ in recent years and a noticeable trend for homemade pizza. Pizza making is a social activity and a great way to get all the family involved, so we’ve designed our Electric Pizza Oven to cater to everyone, making sure it offers multiple functions to suit a range of cooking needs at a modest price point.”
Buy the ProCook Electric Pizza Oven Air Fryer for £199
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
