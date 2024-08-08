ProCook launches its first ever bread maker and I need it in my kitchen

QUICK SUMMARY
ProCook has launched its first ever bread maker. Part of its small kitchen electrics range, the ProCook Bread Maker has 12 programmes, easy-to-use controls and an affordable price tag.
The ProCook Bread Maker is available to buy now and is already on sale for £79.
Kitchenware brand, ProCook has added to its small kitchen electricals range with its first ever bread maker. Designed for bread lovers with busy lifestyles, the ProCook Bread Maker has 12 programmes to choose from and clever controls that help you prep in advance and bake while you’re away.
Best known for its colourful and practical line of cookware, pots and pans, and utensils, ProCook began to expand more into kitchen appliances late last year with the release of its Air Fryer Health Grill and Electric Pressure Cooker. Since then, ProCook has added to its electricals range with blenders, stand mixers and hot chocolate makers, and now it’s taking on the best bread makers.
The ProCook Bread Maker – as it’s simply named – is a must-have for bread makers, thanks to its clever and easy-to-use design. Available in black, the ProCook Bread Maker weighs just 4393g and has a compact size so it can sit out on your countertop or store away in your kitchen cupboards. With 550 watts of power, the ProCook Bread Maker is built to last and makes a variety of different bread recipes.
Speaking of which, the ProCook Bread Maker has 12 pre-programmed settings to play with, making it the perfect appliance for bread beginners or experts. As displayed on the lid of the bread maker, it can make basic, French, whole wheat, quick, sweet, gluten-free, sandwich and cake, and has options for dough, kneading, baking and buttermilk.
With busy lifestyles in mind, the ProCook Bread Maker has a delay function which means you can prepare your ingredients in advance and it’ll start at the time you’ve programmed it to. Not only does this mean you won’t get interrupted by kneading noises while you work from home, but it also means you can leave the house while it’s in action and return to the smell of freshly baked bread – there’s no greater joy in life, really.
The controls are extremely easy to use and allows you to adjust the loaf size between 700g and 900g, change the time and choose between three loaf colour options. It also has a keep warm function, and it comes with accessories including a kneading blade, measuring cup and spoon, and a dough hook.
As a keen baker and someone who loves a good loaf of bread, I couldn’t live without my bread maker. However, I’ve often thought that bread makers don’t have the most attractive design, but the ProCook Bread Maker has changed my mind with its sleek black and silver colourway and mini screen. It’s not badly priced either, so if you want a new bread maker – just in time for a new season of the Great British Bake Off – the ProCook Bread Maker is the one I’d pick.
The ProCook Bread Maker is available to buy now at ProCook for £129. As of writing, the ProCook Bread Maker has already been given a price cut, taking it down to just £79.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
