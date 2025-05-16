7 deals you should buy from Amazon’s Home and Garden Week
Air fryers, lawn mowers and barbecues are on sale at Amazon
Amazon is running its Home and Garden themed week, which means you can find amazing deals and discounts on appliances and essentials for both inside and outside your home.
As T3’s Home Editor and former Deals Writer, I’ve become somewhat of an expert when it comes to tracking down home and garden deals that are actually worth your time… and money!
Whether it’s a new air fryer that you’re after or you’re looking to tackle your lawn with a new lawn mower, I’ve rounded up the best seven deals from Amazon’s Home and Garden sale that you need to know about.
Amazon Home & Garden deals
Get the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer for under £200 at Amazon. This vertically stacked air fryer has two baskets stacked on top of each other, to conserve kitchen space and to offer maximum capacity. It also comes in the Amazon Exclusive Black/Copper colourway.
T3’s favourite robot vacuum cleaner, the eufy Omni S1 has had a £300 price cut. It has a powerful suction and mopping power, and comes with an all-in-one station which automatically cleans, sanitises and empties the vacuum for you.
Get 33% off the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill in Amazon’s Home and Garden sale. This simple charcoal barbecue has a 57cm grill area and a classic rounded design that makes it nice to use, store and look at.
The SodaStream Terra is now 48% off at Amazon. Perfect for the spring and summer months, the SodaStream Terra is cordless and has a snap and lock system that connects the bottle to the main machine to fizz up your water quickly and efficiently.
Make your bed cosier than ever with 15% off the Panda London Bamboo Mattress Topper. The topper is made of cooling hydrofoam and bamboo which is comfortable, hypoallergenic and orthopedic. Available in all sizes.
Get the Worx WG927E 40V Cordless Lawnmower & Trimmer Kit for just £155 at Amazon. This lawn maintenance kit comes with the Worx WG779E 34cm 40V Cordless Lawnmower and the Worx WG157E.9 20V Cordless Grass Trimmer, both of which are great at tackling medium-sized lawns.
Save 34% on the Karcher K5 Power Control Pressure Washer in Amazon’s Home and Garden Week. This high pressure washer has three settings and a detergent option to fully clean your car, bike, outdoor furniture, fences and much more.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
