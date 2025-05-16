7 deals you should buy from Amazon’s Home and Garden Week

Amazon is running its Home and Garden themed week, which means you can find amazing deals and discounts on appliances and essentials for both inside and outside your home.

As T3’s Home Editor and former Deals Writer, I’ve become somewhat of an expert when it comes to tracking down home and garden deals that are actually worth your time… and money!

Whether it’s a new air fryer that you’re after or you’re looking to tackle your lawn with a new lawn mower , I’ve rounded up the best seven deals from Amazon’s Home and Garden sale that you need to know about.

Amazon Home & Garden deals

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £199.99 at Amazon Get the Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer for under £200 at Amazon. This vertically stacked air fryer has two baskets stacked on top of each other, to conserve kitchen space and to offer maximum capacity. It also comes in the Amazon Exclusive Black/Copper colourway.

Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill: was £249 now £165.99 at Amazon Get 33% off the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill in Amazon’s Home and Garden sale. This simple charcoal barbecue has a 57cm grill area and a classic rounded design that makes it nice to use, store and look at.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker: was £109.99 now £56.99 at Amazon The SodaStream Terra is now 48% off at Amazon. Perfect for the spring and summer months, the SodaStream Terra is cordless and has a snap and lock system that connects the bottle to the main machine to fizz up your water quickly and efficiently.

Panda London Bamboo Mattress Topper: was £159.95 now £135.50 at Amazon Make your bed cosier than ever with 15% off the Panda London Bamboo Mattress Topper. The topper is made of cooling hydrofoam and bamboo which is comfortable, hypoallergenic and orthopedic. Available in all sizes.

Karcher K5 Power Control Pressure Washer: was £339.99 now £224.99 at Amazon Save 34% on the Karcher K5 Power Control Pressure Washer in Amazon’s Home and Garden Week. This high pressure washer has three settings and a detergent option to fully clean your car, bike, outdoor furniture, fences and much more.