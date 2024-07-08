Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 to come with a neat new AI feature – which might seem familiar to some

Quick Summary Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will have a new AI feature that allows real-time translation during conversations on the folded phone's displays. This is expected to be similar to the Pixel Fold's Interpreter Mode.

We’re just days away from the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones on 10 July and the leaks just won’t stop. While we have seen plenty of details about the hardware, we’re now hearing a little more about some of the software features – and where Galaxy AI might take us.

The latest leak, however, points to something that seems familiar, because it was a feature of the Pixel Fold when it was launched in 2023. That was Interpreter Mode, allowing Google’s AI to translate in real-time so you can have a “conversation” with both parties able to read what the other has said – enabled by the folding phone’s external display.

It seems that the new Galaxy Z models will offer a similar interpreter mode, according to details coming from 9to5Google. Translation was part of the package that Samsung rolled out with Galaxy AI when it launched on the Galaxy S24 at the beginning of the year.

According to the details, which appear to come from Samsung marketing materials, suggest that you’ll be able to use the new feature in Flex Mode – i.e., when the phone is folded. The advantage here is that you’ll be able to look at the conversation in your own language on the main display, while the other person can read it in their language on the external display.

That means that when you need to communicate with someone on holiday, you can avoid struggling through a language you don’t understand and have Samsung take care of the technical details for you – pretty much the same way that Google does.

Z Fold and Z Flip promise Galaxy AI enhancements

The new translation enhancement isn’t the first that we’ve heard about AI coming to these next-gen Samsung folding phones. Firstly, it’s worth noting that there’s a “will they, won’t they” debate going out around Samsung charging for AI features. The latest information suggests that’s not going to happen until the end of 2025 at the earliest.

We’ve previously learnt that Samsung’s translation tools won’t just be limited to Samsung’s own apps, and that it’s destined for third-party apps too and this comes officially from Samsung.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s also been suggested that there’s going to be some AI magic coming to portrait photos on Samsung phones, allowing you to change the style of your photo into various artistic styles.

We’re sure that there will be other features, as Samsung looks to cement its position as the folding phone of choice, against increased competition from the likes of OnePlus and Google.