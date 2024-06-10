Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 confirmed for huge upgrade inspired by Galaxy S24

Quick Summary A Samsung executive has confirmed that the company's forthcoming foldables will come with Galaxy AI. One feature to be enhanced is Live Translate, which will work in third-party calling apps, not just Samsung's own.

Samsung has confirmed one of the key details for its forthcoming flagship foldable phones.

Widely expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the two folding handsets will come with the company's proprietary suite of AI tools – Galaxy AI.

We thought as much – not least because it was proudly emblazoned across an online marketing poster that is alleged to have come from Samsung Kazakhstan. However, the confirmation now comes from one of the company's own executive vice presidents, Won-joon Choi, who is head of Samsung's mobile R&D office.

"The introduction of Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 series was only the start," he wrote in an official blog post.

"To deliver a completely new and unique AI experience, we will further optimise the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices.

"Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all new possibilities."

One of the features that will not only be present, but enhanced is Live Translate. Won-joon revealed that the AI-powered translation tool will soon work with third-party software, not just Samsung's own calling app.

It will therefore be able to covert foreign language voice calls in services like WhatsApp and Zoom, and all in real time.

It's no coincidence that this confirmation comes as Apple prepares to announce its own AI toolset – thought to be called Apple Intelligence.

The firm's WWDC keynote is due today and we'll find out what AI features are planned for future iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more. Hopefully, the new smarts in iOS 18 will also be introduced to older models – much like Samsung itself has done by adding some Galaxy AI capabilities to its Galaxy S23 series and even older handsets.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are expected to launch in the first couple of weeks of July, during a currently unannounced Galaxy Unpacked event.