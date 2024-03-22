Your older Samsung Galaxy phone could get a free AI upgrade soon, after all

Quick Summary A Samsung executive has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of phones could get Galaxy AI in the coming months. The company is investigating the possibility of bringing at least some AI features to its 2022 handsets.

When Samsung announced its Galaxy AI suite of clever tools, it was revealed that it would be extended to some handsets beyond the Galaxy S24 series, but only those released within the last 12-months or so.

However, it now seems likely that owners of older Samsung Galaxy phones will benefit too. A company executive has confirmed that plans are being discussed to bring at least some Galaxy AI features to the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Noh Tae-moon is the head of the Korean firm's MX (Mobile eXperience) division and he said in an interview with Newsis (via 9to5Google) that the possibility of introducing new AI tools to S22 series phones is "under review":

"Galaxy AI is aiming for 'hybrid AI' that combines not only cloud-based AI but also on-device AI technology that is greatly affected by hardware performance. To do on-device AI that takes these hardware limitations into account, a lot of efforts are needed.

"Resources and efforts are being invested. We are gradually preparing plans to support a fully-fledged Galaxy AI experience. The S23 and the Fold and Flip products released last year will be upgraded with AI , and we are conducting a lot of review on the previous model."

It is likely therefore that some of the on-device Galaxy AI tools might not make the transition to two-year old hardware – but cloud-based AI could very well be implemented. This includes some of the photo manipulation features that have proved so popular on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

There's no word yet on when the company could bring Galaxy AI to the older phone range, but it will start to roll out the suite to the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5 later this month (March 2024).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 will also get an upgrade to include new AI capabilities at the same time.

Sadly, it doesn't seem the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 will get Galaxy AI, even though they technically launched after the S22 series. We'll keep you informed if we hear different.