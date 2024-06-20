Samsung Galaxy S24 to get a new AI trick with the next free update

Quick Summary New Samsung system software is expected to arrive soon – likely during the forthcoming Unpacked event in July. It will reportedly add new AI features, including a paint mode for portrait photos.

Samsung will reportedly release a new version of its One UI system software when its latest flagship foldable phones finally launch. And that should bring great news for Samsung Galaxy S24 owners too.

It is claimed that One UI 6.1.1 will introduce a number of new Galaxy AI features, including a tool that will make great use of generative AI image manipulation.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 family of devices will, it is said, gain the ability to use AI to change the look of portrait photos. A new tool will let you "paint" on your pictures to add different styles – such as turn them into drawings.

This isn't exactly a new idea, there are a number of apps that will do this to portraits already – many have become viral hits – but they can often charge extra for the more advanced functionality and the Samsung system will be part of the Galaxy AI suite.

Of course, there have been suggestions that Samsung could start to charge a subscription fee for some services in the future, but that doesn't seem to be on the cards quite yet.

SamMobile suggests the new feature could be tied to "high-end Galaxy phones and tablets", so it'll in all likelihood be included at no extra cost.

The initial suggestion came from trusted Samsung leaker Ice Universe, who posted the update news on his X feed.

In One UI 6.1.1, you can use AI to paint the portrait photos you take into various styles.June 20, 2024

There's no word yet on when the new software will roll out, although it is widely expected that Samsung's currently unannounced Unpacked event will take place in Paris on 10 July 2024.

At it, we should see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro, plus the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

We'll bring you more on the event, plus the swathe of new Samsung products over the coming weeks and through Unpacked itself.