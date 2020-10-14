Prime Day-beating PS5 TV deal: Save £300 on Sony's 'Ready for PlayStation 5' 4K TV

With PS5 pre-orders now live, you're probably on the hunt for a new TV to get the most of Sony's newest console. Thankfully, Sony has the TV to match its next-generation gaming machine, and now at the cheapest price it's ever been – this is one of today's best TV deals.

• Buy Sony KD-55XH9005 55-inch 4K TV | Save £300 | Now £999 at John Lewis AND get £100 gift card

• Buy Sony KD-55XH9005 55-inch 4K TV | Save £300 | Now £999 at Currys

We've already ranked Sony's XH90 line of 4K TVs as one of the best gaming TVs due to it's impressive HDR range and, crucially, promise of next-gen feature support. With 4K at 120fps support, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode all coming, it'll be fully equipped for PS5 or Xbox Series X in a way that few TVs are. The only small catch is that it doesn't support these features yet. Sony says they're coming in an update, though hasn't said exactly when.

It also includes Dolby Vision HDR (that's there already), which Microsoft has confirmed its consoles will support, but that's also vital for making movies and TV look their best from compatible streaming services (including Netflix).

In our Sony XH90 review, we said that it "offers thrilling picture performance, great upscaling and the promise of incoming HDMI 2.1 for next-gen consoles – this is serious contender."

It's even better than average for sound as well as images. "It has some areas of true picture-making prowess, it sounds better than the bulk of TVs at any price, and it’s a most effective upscaler of sub-4K material," we said.

For its normal price, it's absolutely one of the best TVs out there – for this price it's big damn bargain.

