Amazon Prime Day: Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kits get big discount

Philips Hue are the best smart lights on the market today, which is why T3 awarded them our prestigious Connected Lighting gong in the T3 Awards 2019. It is also why anyone with even a passing interest in smart home tech should absolutely check out this amazing brace of Amazon Prime Day deals.
That's because the deals offer Black Friday beating 41 per cent discounts on the 5-star rated Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Wireless Lighting Starter Kit, both in its screw-fitting E27 form, and its B22 bayonet-fitting configuration.
Philips Hue Starter Kits are the absolute ideal way to begin outfitting a home with colour-changing, voice-controllable smart bulbs, as they include the Philips Hue Bridge 2.0 needed to control the system, as well as a series of Colour Ambiance light bulbs to use.
The full details of the deals can be viewed below:
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Wireless Lighting E27 Starter Kit | was
£119 | now £69.99 at Amazon
This is the screw fitting kit from Philips Hue, and includes the Philips Hue Bridge 2.0 (needed to control all the lights) and three Colour Ambiance smart bulbs. There really is no arguing with the discounted price, too, with the kit now available for only £69.99 rather than its usual £119. That's a going on half price 41% price cost saving. Free delivery is included.View Deal
Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Wireless Lighting B22 Starter Kit | was
£119 | now £69.99 at Amazon
And here is the B22 bayonet fitting kit, too, which is also discounted down to only £69.99 from £119. This Starter Kit is identical in contents to the one above, including the Bridge 2.0 and three Colour Ambiance bulbs, however these bulbs have bayonet fittings instead of screw. Also as above, delivery is totally free.View Deal
More great smart home products can be discovered in T3's best smart home gadgets guide, as well as best smart thermostats, best smart security cameras, best smart sensors, best smart plugs and best smart speakers features.
We've got even more top smart lighting options in our best smart bulbs buying guide, too. And, if smart lighting is currently on your shopping list, then we advise to check out Amazon's rival's sale events, too (see below), as each is trying to match or outdo Amazon with killer deals of their very own.
