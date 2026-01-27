Philips Hue pairs up with Logitech to create the ultimate work-from-home bundle
It's only available to buy for a few more days
QUICK SUMMARY
Philips Hue and Logitech have teamed up on a work-from-home bundle that pairs the Signature Slim Solar+ wireless keyboard with a Philips Hue A60 smart bulb twin pack.
Exclusive to Argos and available until 2nd February 2026, the bundle saves buyers £28.50 and focuses on comfort, productivity and ambience.
Philips Hue has teamed up with Logitech to create a work-from-home tech bundle that will making your setup feel more calming and productive. The bundle pairs Logitech’s sleek, eco-friendly Signature Slim Solar+ wireless keyboard with a Philips Hue A60 smart bulb twin pack, blending smart lighting with everyday desk essentials.
You’ll get the Hue A60 bulbs in either B22 or E27 fittings, alongside the Signature Slim Solar+ keyboard. Whilst the offer is specific to these products, they’re both standout picks from their respective brands and together they promise a better workspace that’s easier to focus in.
The bundle is exclusive to Argos and available until 2nd February, and saves you £28.50 compared to buying the products separately.
The Signature Slim Solar+ is powered entirely by ambient light, meaning it's wireless and can retain its charge for months. Logitech even claims the battery can last up to 10 years, which is about as impressive as it gets.
Meanwhile, the Philips Hue A60 smart bulbs deliver instant dimming and rich, colourful lighting. Whether you want warm white light for focused work or some colour to wind down at the end of the day, there's millions of shades to choose from.
If you’re looking for a simple way to upgrade your home office, the Philips Hue x Logitech bundle is available to buy now from Argos.
