OnePlus Open: rumoured release date, specs, and everything you need to know

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The wonderful world of foldable phones is set to get another key player before long. That's because OnePlus is set to release a foldable phone. This has been teased for a few years now, but a flurry of recent leaks and rumours suggest it is closer to market than ever before.

The device is set to be a book-style foldable, putting it toe-to-toe with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Google Pixel Fold. That's certainly a less crowded marketplace than the one for flip phones.

What is the new OnePlus foldable phone called?

The OnePlus foldable has had a few rumoured names, with even more supposedly trademarked in the process. Initially, it was expected to launch as the OnePlus V Fold, closely following the naming convention set out by Samsung.

However, the current prevailing wisdom is that the device will launch as the OnePlus Open. That was first leaked by respected tech insider, Max Jambor.

Of course, we won't know for sure until the device launches. We recently saw the unveiling of the Apple Vision Pro, which was widely rumoured to have a different name right up until the moment it launched.

How much will the OnePlus Open cost?

Currently, the pricing for the device is unknown. Given the scope of competitor devices in the market, it's reasonable to expect something in the region of £1,500 to £1,800 in the UK.

We have heard a suite of rumours about the release date, though. That's expected to take place on the 29th of August, according to Max Jambor. He also suggested that the launch event will take place in New York, which is a good sign for a USA release.

Other markets have yet to be confirmed. Particular attention will be paid to the European market. Rumours circulated a few months back about the company pulling out of that market, though these have since been quashed.

Is the OnePlus Open any good?

Thanks to a fairly strong tipster presence surrounding the OnePlus Open, we've already got a pretty clear picture of what the device could look like. In fact, we recently saw a pretty comprehensive leaked spec sheet, courtesy of OnLeaks – another tipster who enjoys a top reputation for this kind of information.

The highlights are listed below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally OnePlus Open rumoured specs Display (Internal) 7.8-inch AMOLED display; 2k resolution; 120Hz refresh rate Display (External) 6.3-inch AMOLED display; 2k resolution; 120Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB Storage 256GB Battery Capacity 4,800mAh Charging Speed 67W Cameras 48MP (main); 48MP (ultra-wide); 64MP (telephoto) with 3x optical zoom

What finish options will the OnePlus Open have?

According to another recent leak from – yep, you guessed it – Max Jambor, the OnePlus Open will launch with two colour options. Those will be black and green, according to a recent tweet from the tipster.

That should provide enough variation for most people. It's unclear whether the green variant will be a light green – like the one we saw on the OnePlus 11 – or a darker shade.