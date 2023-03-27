If Oppo and OnePlus leave Europe, I'll be heartbroken

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Reports have broken this morning suggesting that Oppo and OnePlus could be set to depart from vast areas of the European market. The Android phone manufacturers – who have recently unveiled brilliant handsets like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the OnePlus 11 – are reportedly going to be removed from sale in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The rumour comes from Max Jambor (opens in new tab), a journalist and leaker based in Germany. Since his initial tweet this morning, Jambor has suggested that an official statement from the two brands will be made soon. T3 has reached out to both brands for comment.

If this is true, I will be genuinely heartbroken. Sure, you'll either love or hate their range of slab phones, but their work in the world of foldable phones was unparalleled.

The Find N2 Flip successfully brought foldable technology to an all-new low price point, and did so without neglecting the spec sheet. Users could enjoy the largest cover display on a flip phone, the largest battery on a flip phone and a redesigned hinge which resulted in the best crease I've ever seen on a foldable.

OnePlus also teased an upcoming foldable of their own at MWC 2023. That would have increased competitiveness in the segment even more, adding to notable expected releases like the Google Pixel Fold and an update to the Motorola Razr.

Without these devices, foldable phones remain an expensive pursuit. If these rumours do prove to be true, I sincerely hope other manufacturers take note of what they achieved, and fill the gaps left behind. Making the technology more accessible is the only way it can push forward and improve – and that wont happen if users are priced out.