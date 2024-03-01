Lovense launches new suction toy ahead of International Women's Day

QUICK SUMMARY Ahead of International Women's Day, Lovense has unveiled its first ever app-controlled clitoral suction stimulator, the Tenera 2. It has an RRP of £259 but is currently reduced to £119 until Friday 8th March.

With International Women's Day taking place on Friday 8th March, there's no better way to celebrate than with the best sex toys. Whilst it's a day used to admire the presence of women and how far we've come, it's also a great opportunity to practise some self care, particularly when it comes to sexual wellness and pleasure.

In light of this, Lovense has unveiled its latest innovation, the Tenera 2. The launch of the app-controlled clitoral suction stimulator marks the first time Lovense has stepped into the suction product market, promising users a personalised and tailored experience.

Lovense is a well-known brand in the field of interactive sex tech, particularly when it comes to long distance intimacy, and exclusively develops sex toys that can be controlled remotely on the Lovense app.

(Image credit: Lovense)

The Tenera 2 is an app-controlled clitoral suction stimulator that utilises PulseSense patented technology to mimic oral-like suction. Its wide suction mouth provides users with precise and maximum pleasure in the most sensitive areas, whilst operating at a quiet 443dB.

The Lovense Remote App also offers unlimited suction patterns, allowing users to easily adjust suction levels, ranging from gentle kisses to intense sucking. Whether you want to adjust it yourself or allow your long distance partner to do it instead, it's great way to get the best out of your sex toy.

It's also IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can be used in the shower or bath, and can be cleaned easily after use.

The Lovense Tenera 2 has an RRP of £259 but is currently on offer until International Women's Day. Check it out:

Lovense Tenera 2: was £259 , now £119 at Lovense (save £140)

