Lovehoney launches Rose collection – exciting sex toys for Valentine’s Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Are you getting excited for Valentine’s Day? Whether you’re planning on a sexy date night with your partner or some quality time with yourself, sexual happiness and wellness brand, Lovehoney (opens in new tab) has recently launched a new range of products for couples or solo play.

As one of the best sex toy (opens in new tab) manufacturers on the market, Lovehoney is your go-to destination for sexy and erotic gifts. In preparation for Valentine’s Day 2023, Lovehoney has launched the Lovehoney Roses (opens in new tab) collection, which features three new editions of its bestselling Rose sex toy.

The original Rose (opens in new tab) is one of Lovehoney’s bestsellers and has been given many 5 star reviews from happy customers. The clitoral suction stimulator comes in a bright red colour and in the shape of a rose. Using Pleasure Air Technology in combination with soft silicone, the Lovehoney Rose promises endless orgasms and is perfect for solo use or in partner play.

Not only is the Lovehoney Rose cute, compact and made from quality materials, but it has 10 intense suction modes and a two-button interface which is easy to use and lets you be in control of your pleasure. It also has magnetic USB charging so you won’t have to worry about batteries and it’s waterproof so you can take it into the bath or shower with you.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

The Lovehoney Rose does it all at an affordable price (£49.99) and has earned its reputation as one of the best vibrators (opens in new tab) available today. But the fun doesn’t stop there, as you can now find three new editions of the original Rose sex toy for Valentine’s Day: the Rose Glow, Floral Fantasy and Fifty Shades of Grey versions.

Starting off strong, the Lovehoney Floral Fantasy Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator with G-Spot Vibrator (opens in new tab) is a fun twist on the classic Rose. An extension of the Rose, it comes with a G-spot vibrator attached to the opposite end, so you can mix things up for different levels and types of pleasure. At £59.99, the Rose with G-Spot Vibtator is bound to be a crowd favourite, plus it comes with 19 different functions to explore.

Next, the Lovehoney Rose Glow 2-in-1 Clitoral Suction Stimulator with Egg Vibrator (opens in new tab) is another take on the classic Rose. In this version of the Rose (which costs £59.99), the opposite end of it has a petite love egg attached, meaning you can use both parts of the toy together for incredible sensations. It has the same amount of functions as the original Rose but for more intensity, the egg comes with 3 speeds and 6 patterns which you can use alongside the Rose’s suction for more intensity.

Finally, if you like the look of the original Rose but fancy it in a different colour, the Fifty Shades of Grey Black Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator (opens in new tab) is the one to go for. It does exactly what the original Rose does except it comes in a sleek matte black colour and will cost you £54.99.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

If you’re already thinking of what to get your other half or yourself this Valentine’s Day, the new Lovehoney Roses collection will have something for everyone, whatever your budget or preferences. Roses are always given as a Valentine’s Day gift, so why not switch things up this year with a different kind of rose?!

The best thing about Lovehoney is that it always has huge sales running throughout the year. If you fancy something different, Lovehoney is already running its Valentine’s Day sale (opens in new tab), which is offering up to 50% off best selling toys, gifts and lingerie. Included in the sale are fun sex toys for men, women and couples from Lovehoney, We-Vibe, Womanizer, Arcwave, Fleshlight and much more, so you can find plenty of exciting things for you and your partner to play with.

To keep up-to-date with cheap prices at Lovehoney, check out the best Lovehoney deals (opens in new tab) and for money off your order, make sure to use these Lovehoney discount codes (opens in new tab).