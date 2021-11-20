How to live stream England vs South Africa online and watch the rugby international where you are

Eddie Jones willl be pleased with his side's attempts at making amends for their below par showing in the 2021 Six Nations, but they face another stern test today in their final Autumn Internationals clash. Read on for your full guide on how to watch this Test online and get an England vs South Africa live stream from anywhere.

The hosts looked assured in their impressive 32-15 win over Australia last Saturday, which followed their 11-try thrashing of Tonga the previous weekend.

They now face the current world champions who have notched up solid wins over Wales and Scotland in recent weeks.

We've got all the info on how to live stream England vs South Africa and watch the rugby international online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions and watch the match.

England vs South Africa: Rugby Championship kick-off time

England vs South Africa is being played at Twickenham in London, with kick off at 3.15pm GMT on Saturday, November 20.

That makes it a 5.15pm SAST start for Springboks fans looking to cheer on their side.

For viewers Down Under its a 2.15am AEDT kick-off in Australia, and a 4.15am NZDT early morning start on Sunday for viewers in New Zealand. In the US and Canada it's a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT start on Saturday morning.

How to watch England vs South Africa rugby international from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for England vs South Africa, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Amazon Prime or Sky Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK, Australia or the US (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for England vs South Africa. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream England vs South Africa

How to watch England vs South Africa in the UK

In the UK, this rugby international clash will be broadcast exclusively live via Amazon Prime. Coverage begins at 2.30pm GMT, ahead of the 3.15pm GMT kick off.

Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. A subscription to the service currently costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, however new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial which will give you full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time.

(Image credit: David Goddard/Getty Images)

How to live stream England vs South Africa: rugby international anywhere else in the world

Viewers based in South Africa looking to watch England vs South Africa can see all the action live from Cardiff via subscription service SuperSport from 5.05pm SAST on Saturday evening and via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Australian rugby fans can watch these two sides battle it out on Stan Sport, though kick-off is set for a somewhat inconvenient 2.15am AEDT kick-off in Australia on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

A Stan subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial.

Rugby fans in New Zealand can watch this big game via Sky Sport, who have exclusive live broadcast rights.

Kick-off set for 4.15am NZDT early on Sunday morning.

In the US you'll be able to live stream this rugby international clash via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription will set you back $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150, with either option giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football.

Kick off in the States is at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch England vs South Africa live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.