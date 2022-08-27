How to live stream Australia vs South Africa online and watch the Rugby Championship 2022 where you are

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An off-form Australia host a South Africa side looking for their first win on Wallabies turf in nine years in what looks set to be a fascinating Rugby Championship clash at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday - and we've got all the details on how to get a Australia vs South Africa live stream so you can watch the Rugby Championships from anywhere.

Both teams will be aiming to bounce back from stinging defeats, with the Wallabies still smarting from a dismal 48-17 loss to Argentina last time out, and the Springboks nursing the wounds of a disappointing 23-13 loss to the All Blacks in Johannesburg a fortnight ago.

The Aussies have named a much-changed squad for this crucial match, including Noah Lolesio starting at fly-half in favour of James O'Connor, while Reece Hodge has been given the chance to impress at full-back.

The Springboks have meanwhile been given a big boost with the return of Faf de Klerk at scrum-half, while Warrick Gelant is all set to start on the wing.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Australia vs South Africa and watch the Rugby Championship online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab) and watch the third Test.

Australia vs South Africa: Rugby Championship kick-off time

Australia vs South Africa is being played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia , with kick off at 3.30pm AEST local time on Saturday, August 27.

That makes it a 6.30am BST start for rugby fans in the UK and Ireland and a 1.30am ET start in the early hours of Saturday morning for rugger fans in the US and Canada. (10.30pm PT on Friday for those on the West Coast.)

How to watch the Australia vs South Africa for free in Australia

In Australia, this crucial Rugby Championship clash can be watched live and for free on linear TV channel, Channel 9, and its on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab). Coverage begins at 3pm AEST, ahead of the 3.30pm AEST kick off.

Alternatively, you can also opt to watch via streaming service Stan Sport (opens in new tab), who will be live streaming every single Rugby Championship match with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Australia vs South Africa: Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for Australia vs South Africa, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Channel 9 or Supersport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within Australia, the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers (opens in new tab) with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for Australia vs South Africa. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Australia vs South Africa (opens in new tab)

Where can I live stream Australia vs South Africa Rugby Championship in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch this Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and Argentina via Sky Sports (opens in new tab), who have exclusive live broadcast rights to the entire tournament. Coverage begins bang on kick-off at 6.30am BST on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky subscribers also have the option of watching on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. Or, if you're looking to tune in without being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now TV streaming option.

How to live stream Australia vs South Africa: Rugby Championship anywhere else in the world

Fans based in South Africa looking to tune in can cheer on the Springboks on in this Rugby Championship clash by watching live via subscription service SuperSport at 7.30am SAST and via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In New Zealand, this big Rugby Championship clash can be watched live on pay TV network Sky Sport (opens in new tab). Coverage begins at 5pm NZST on Sunday, ahead of the 5.30pm NZST kick off.

Sky Sport is streaming every 2022 Rugby Championship match and subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) service. Cord-cutters and anyone else can meanwhile try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

In the US you'll be able to live stream this Rugby Championship clash via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab).

A monthly subscription will set you back $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150, with either option giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football.

Kick off in the States is at 1.30am ET / 10.30pm PT on Saturday morning/Friday night.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Australia vs South Africa live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.