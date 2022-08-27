How to live stream New Zealand vs Argentina online and watch the Rugby Championship 2022 where you are

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Having saved head coach Ian Foster's job with a big win over South Africa a fortnight ago, the All Blacks face another tough encounter as they take on a confident Argentina in Christchurch on Saturday. Read on for your full guide on how to watch this Rugby Championship clash online and get a New Zealand vs Argentina live stream from anywhere.

Foster will hope the All Blacks' massive 35-23 victory in Johannesburg last time out will have bolstered confidence, following a disastrous run of three defeats.

They now take on a Pumas side that currently tops the Rugby Championship after two rounds following their stunning 48-17 hammering of Australia in San Juan.

We've got all the info on how to live stream New Zealand vs Argentina and watch the Rugby Championship online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab) and watch the third Test.

New Zealand vs Argentina: Rugby Championship kick-off time

New Zealand vs Argentina is being played at the Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, with kick off at 7.45pm NZST local time on Saturday, August 27.

That makes it a 8.45am BST start for rugby fans in the UK and Ireland and a 3.45am ET / 12.45am PT start in the early hours of Saturday morning for rugger fans in the US and Canada.

How to watch the All Blacks vs Argentina in New Zealand

In New Zealand, this big Rugby Championship clash can be watched live on pay TV network Sky Sport (opens in new tab). Coverage begins at 7pm NZST on Sunday, ahead of the 7.45pm NZST kick off.

Sky Sport is streaming every 2022 Rugby Championship match and subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) service. Cord-cutters and anyone else can meanwhile try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to watch New Zealand vs Argentina: Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for New Zealand vs Argentina, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Sport or Supersport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within South Africa, the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers (opens in new tab) with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for New Zealand vs Argentina. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream New Zealand vs Argentina (opens in new tab)

Where can I live stream New Zealand vs Argentina Rugby Championship in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch this Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and Argentina via Sky Sports (opens in new tab), who have exclusive live broadcast rights to the entire tournament. Coverage begins bang on kick-off at 8.45am BST on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky subscribers also have the option of watching on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. Or, if you're looking to tune in without being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now TV streaming option.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Argentina: Rugby Championship anywhere else in the world

In Australia pay-tv network Stan Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the All Blacks vs the Pumas, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off at 5.45pm AEST.

A subscription costs $10 per month on top of a $10 Stan sub, but you can make use of a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Fans based in South Africa looking to tune in can watch this Rugby Championship clash live via subscription service SuperSport at 9.45am SAST and via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In the US you'll be able to live stream this Rugby Championship clash via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab).

A monthly subscription will set you back $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150, with either option giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football.

Kick off in the States is at 3.45am ET / 12.45Am PT early on Saturday morning.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch New Zealand vs Argentina live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.