7 great golf gifts in the Cyber Monday sales – golfing deals recommended by the T3 experts

We're coming to the end of a frenzied period of huge discounts, but there's still just enough time to get a great deal on a gift for a golfer (or yourself).

That's because it's now Cyber Monday and you have until midnight tonight to secure a last minute bargain. That's not a whole lot of time so, as we play ourselves, we've come up with seven of the hottest golfing gadget deals from Amazon, Currys, and American Golf to make it a little easier for you to find that little something special before the sales end.

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch: was £150.41 , now £119.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Approach S12 is a great golf watch for playing in bright sunshine, as it has a sunlight-proof monochrome display. It has more than 42,000 courses from around the world stored on the device, so you should find it picks up your local. And it'll automatically keep track of your score, to boot.

Champkey Premium Golf Impact Mat: was £52.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon

Improve your golf swing inside and out, with the Champkey mat showing the impact of the club during practice. You can then wipe out the marking easily to adjust and go again.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro BT Golf Edition: was £479 , now £379 at Currys

Not just a great smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro BT Golf Edition has everything on it to help you take your game to the next level. There's even a smart caddie mode to give you a heads-up before you even take to the course.

Garmin Approach R10 Portable Golf Launch Monitor: was £529.99 , now £399.99 at American Golf

Track your shots and even the spin on the ball with this portable golf launch monitor. You can even play virtual rounds (on its stored courses) without leaving the same spot.

Redtiger Golf Rangefinder with Slope: was £129.99 , now £93.48 at Amazon

As well as showing you the exact distance to the pin, you can also switch modes to judge the slope in order to adjust your club type or power.

Thiodoon LED Golf Balls: was £24.99 , now £19.99 at Amazon

If the only slot you could get on the course is when the light is fading, these glowing LED golf balls will come in very handy. They are also great for practicing in the dark.

Shot Scope Connex Golf Shot Tracker: was £99.99 , now £69.99 at American Golf

Add the Connex tracking tags to your clubs and you will be able to see how your swings are performing, whether you are playing on the course or simple practicing. They connect to a dedicated smartphone app, for iPhone or Android.

Remember, you only have until the end of play today, Monday 27 November 2023, to make the most of these deals.

Oh, and have a great game.