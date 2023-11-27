7 great golf gifts in the Cyber Monday sales – golfing deals recommended by the T3 experts

Improve your game for less with these discounted golfing gadgets

Cyber Monday golf deals
(Image credit: warrengoldswain / Getty Images)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

We're coming to the end of a frenzied period of huge discounts, but there's still just enough time to get a great deal on a gift for a golfer (or yourself).

That's because it's now Cyber Monday and you have until midnight tonight to secure a last minute bargain. That's not a whole lot of time so, as we play ourselves, we've come up with seven of the hottest golfing gadget deals from Amazon, Currys, and American Golf to make it a little easier for you to find that little something special before the sales end.

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch:  was £150.41

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Golf Watch: was £150.41, now £119.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Approach S12 is a great golf watch for playing in bright sunshine, as it has a sunlight-proof monochrome display. It has more than 42,000 courses from around the world stored on the device, so you should find it picks up your local. And it'll automatically keep track of your score, to boot.

View Deal
Champkey Premium Golf Impact Mat:  was £52.99

Champkey Premium Golf Impact Mat: was £52.99, now £39.99 at Amazon
Improve your golf swing inside and out, with the Champkey mat showing the impact of the club during practice. You can then wipe out the marking easily to adjust and go again.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro BT Golf Edition:  was £479

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro BT Golf Edition: was £479, now £379 at Currys
Not just a great smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro BT Golf Edition has everything on it to help you take your game to the next level. There's even a smart caddie mode to give you a heads-up before you even take to the course.

View Deal
Garmin Approach R10 Portable Golf Launch Monitor:  was £529.99

Garmin Approach R10 Portable Golf Launch Monitor: was £529.99, now £399.99 at American Golf
Track your shots and even the spin on the ball with this portable golf launch monitor. You can even play virtual rounds (on its stored courses) without leaving the same spot.

View Deal
Redtiger Golf Rangefinder with Slope:  was £129.99

Redtiger Golf Rangefinder with Slope: was £129.99, now £93.48 at Amazon
As well as showing you the exact distance to the pin, you can also switch modes to judge the slope in order to adjust your club type or power.

View Deal
Thiodoon LED Golf Balls:  was £24.99

Thiodoon LED Golf Balls: was £24.99, now £19.99 at Amazon
If the only slot you could get on the course is when the light is fading, these glowing LED golf balls will come in very handy. They are also great for practicing in the dark.

View Deal
Shot Scope Connex Golf Shot Tracker:  was £99.99

Shot Scope Connex Golf Shot Tracker: was £99.99, now £69.99 at American Golf
Add the Connex tracking tags to your clubs and you will be able to see how your swings are performing, whether you are playing on the course or simple practicing. They connect to a dedicated smartphone app, for iPhone or Android.

View Deal

Remember, you only have until the end of play today, Monday 27 November 2023, to make the most of these deals.

Oh, and have a great game.

CATEGORIES
Deals Golf
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸