These ultra-luxe dumbbells are encrusted with Swarovski crystals

If you thought the words luxury and dumbbells didn’t quite belong in the same sentence, think again. Pent Fitness has unveiled some sparkling new additions to its home gym lineup: a set of dumbbells and a kettlebell, encrusted with Swarovski crystals.

Handmade from premium materials, including high-grade stainless steel and solid wood, and topped off with a shimmering embellishment of Swarovski crystals, these home gym heroes radiate elegance.

Although they might look far too fancy to toss around the gym, these dumbbells are fully functional for an effective workout. Both offer a wide range of weights, making them perfect for training at any level – the Colmia Dumbbells span from 2 to 30 kilograms, while the Lova Kettlebell offers a range from 4 to 28 kilograms.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pent Fitness) (Image credit: Pent Fitness)

You even get to choose what type of wood you’d like them made with – Natural Walnut or Black Ash – and whether you’d like a classic stainless steel finish, or a rather eye-catching champagne gold PVD-X coating.

Both also come with a wooden stand which you can proudly store them on when not in use and stop the bottom of each one from getting damaged.

As you may have guessed, adding either of these to your home gym comes with a substantial price tag, with prices varying depending on the weight you select.

The Colmia Dumbbells start at $613 for a set of 2-kilogram weights, reaching up to $2,703 for a set of 30 kilograms. Meanwhile, the Lova Kettlebell begins at $681 for the 4-kilogram version, and can go up to $1,655 for the 28-kilogram option.

Both are available to buy now from the Pent Fitness website.