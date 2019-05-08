Get fit at home with the best weights, running machines, turbo trainers and beyond

Want to get fit and healthy, minus the trips out in the rain to the gym? This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy. By splashing out in the short term on all the right gym equipment you can save money in the long run. It also means you’ve got even fewer excuses to avoid staying healthy when all you need is just there in the next room. From classics like the treadmill and fixed bike (now more up to date with a Zwift pairing) to more modern machines like multi-gyms and elliptical trainers, we’ve got the best of the bunch right here.

Best home multi-gyms

Want to avoid the hoards of gurning beefcakes and get ripped in your humble abode? Try a home multi-gym.

There are multitude reasons why anyone would want to invest in a home multi-gym. It could be self-consciousness, a distaste for grunting Vin Diesel lookalikes or wanting to save cash on a gym membership.

The best home gyms

Spartan Race training: full body workout to get you Spartan Stadion ready and build strength and endurance

Best elliptical and cross trainers

Thanks to the impact-free, gliding movement users can easily and quickly increase their aerobic fitness without putting strain on sensitive joints, while the upper body receives a solid workout in the meantime. In terms of effect, it's more like a low-impact rowing machine than a surrealist take on a treadmill.

This multi-muscle training also makes an elliptical great for those who are looking to keep in shape but lack a lot of space at home.

The best elliptical machines

Best exercise bikes and turbo trainers

Want to spin those hamstrings into a frenzy? Whether you're looking to recreate a stage of the Tour de France or just spend 20 minutes in the fat-burn zone, there's something in this collection of stationery speed machines for you.

Even those who don't know their sportive from their elbow will be aware that time on the bike is essential to improving cycling stamina and fitness.

But even if you haven't a clue what cadence means, nor care for Lycra-clad jaunts at the weekend, there's no escaping the fact that cycling is one of the best forms of cardiovascular training known to humanity.

Best exercise bikes and turbo trainers

How to get fit fast at home with indoor cycling

Best kettlebells

You've probably spied the row of colourful kettlebells that sit quietly in the corner of your local gym. They might look like heavy teapots without a spout but kettlebells are, in fact, a very powerful tool in the fight against flab.

These broad-handled little bundles of fun offer solid muscle building resistance with the added delight of an intense cardio workout, and if used correctly, can condense a lengthy gym routine into one short, sweaty swinging sesh.

Best kettlebells

Best treadmills

Thinking of transforming that spare room into a mile-munching, sweat-inducing box of marathon-bossing delights? If so, you're going to need a good treadmill.

In truth, many home models in the past were pretty poor. Nowadays, though, you can get something very like the kind of machines you'll find in a gym. And by that I mean really swanky gyms, not the ones you get in Portuguese hotels.