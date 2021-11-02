Early Black Friday deals: discounts on 32-inch Samsung TVs at Amazon

As winter approaches, you'll want to get your home ready for spending more time indoors. A 32-inch TV might be just what you need to complete your bedroom or kitchen.

Small enough to be tucked away in a corner, the best 32-inch TVs are great for cosy evenings tucked up in bed or for keeping you entertained while you're busy cooking up a storm.

Usually, it’d be best to wait for the Black Friday sales , but when deals like this come along you have to grab them with both hands.

Right now, there’s an incredible deal on this 2021 Samsung 32-inch The Frame TV with over £200 off the original price - it’s the cheapest this TV has ever been.

If that's still a little too pricey for you then the Samsung UE32T4300AKXXU has also just had a price drop and it's a much more affordable set. You could wait to see if a better discount comes along in the best Black Friday deals but you could end up losing out.

Image Samsung 32-inch The Frame | RRP: £599 | Now: £395 | Save: £204 (43%) at Amazon

Samsung The Frame is a high-quality QLED TV that doubles up as a work of art when you're not using it. The 32-inch set is perfect for mounting on the wall in your bedroom or kitchen and will deliver exceptional quality paired with plenty of smart features. View Deal

Image Samsung UE32T4300AKXXU | RRP: £239.49 | Now: £199 | Save: £40.49 (17%) at Amazon

This HD Ready TV has had a significant price drop on Amazon. It's compatible with the Samsung SmartThings app so you'll be able to control it by voice using Bixby, Alexa or Google Assistant. You'll be able to access streaming apps on it, like Netflix and Disney+ as well. View Deal

If 32-inches is a little small for you, then you might be better off considering one of the best 43-inch TVs instead.

You can actually buy the new Samsung The Frame (2021) as a 43-inch set, in fact, it's currently T3's top pick when it comes to that size TV. You'll be able to make use of stunning 4K resolution as opposed to Full HD on the 32-inch model. It's a really good-looking television with plenty to offer.

