Black Friday deal: Get 38% off MyHeritage DNA testing kits now

Thinking of getting some insight into your ancestry? The Black Friday deals aren't live yet, but we have an early treat for you. Now's the perfect time to find yourself a great deal on a DNA testing kit. We've just got news of a fantastic offer from MyHeritage that will save you 38% off what's already one of the cheapest kits on the market. This could make an excellent Christmas gift for a tricky-to-buy for loved one.

The MyHeritage DNA kit is one of the best DNA testing kits around, featuring a simple cheek swab that takes just two minutes to complete. Once your results have been processed you'll get a detailed ethnicity breakdown based on 42 regions, and MyHeritage's global DNA matching database will enable you to find relatives from all over the world that you never knew existed. And right now MyHeritage is running an unmissable offer on its testing kit: if you order now you can get your kit for $49/£49, which is a pretty sweet deal.

When we reviewed the MyHeritage DNA testing kit we found that it's one of the more basic kits on the market; it doesn't provide you with health data, and its small user base, compared to bigger names such as 23andMe and AncestryDNA, means you're likely to get fewer matches. It gets the job done, but if you want deeper ancestral data and health information then you'll be better off elsewhere.

If you're happy with the basics, though, this early Black Friday offer makes the MyHeritage DNA kit the most affordable way to take a look at what your DNA reveals about your ancestry – although bear in mind you'll have to pay a subscription fee if you want to use MyHeritage's in-depth ancestry features.

