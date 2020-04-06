'Dude this is lit!', 'Incredible' - Apple iPhone 12 Pro blows viewers away

The Apple iPhone 12 range of smartphones is, it is fair to say, massively anticipated the world over. Not only is the range slated to include four different phones and be the first to deliver rapid 5G network connections, but the iPhone 12 is also tipped to come with a game-changing new processor, smart new 3D camera system, and a suite of advanced new software features.

How the Apple iPhone 12 will look and be equipped, though, still largely remains a mystery, and just how special any range-topping iPhone 12 Pro device is going to be firmly veiled, despite some really attractive efforts to see into the future.

Well, if the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is anything like as special as the design just showcased by talented concept artist Donel Bagrov, then Apple fans the world over are in for a real treat, as Bagrov's new iPhone is the stuff of dreams. Indeed, commentators who have viewed the phone seem bowled over by it.

Commenter Barnabas Thomas saw the iPhone 12 Pro and his reaction was, "Dude this is lit! Seriously, I'm blown away", while more plaudits came from Giu Magnani, Susan Romero Lorentzen and Ran Avni, who commented "Fantastic work!", "Fantastic work!" and "Incredible job!" respectively.

And, after taking one look at the iPhone 12 Pro from Bagrov it is easy to see why, as the phone is laden with super advanced smartphone technology. A full screen display is partnered with a under-screen selfie camera, and that gorgeous minimal bezel panel, which is dubbed the 'Pro Retina XDR', boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch-sensing rate of 240Hz.

In terms of rear camera system, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro here comes with five different units including a 64MP wide-angle, 32MP ultra-wide angle, 2x optical zoom camera, 5x optical zoom camera and a in-built Lidar Scanner. In terms of video, this new iPhone 12 Pro can record 8K video at 30fps, as well as 4K footage at 120 fps and Full HD video at 480 fps.

In terms of core internal hardware, Bagrov's Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a 5nm A14 System on a Chip (SoC), which delivers a CPU performance increase over the A13 of 20%, as well as a NPU performance increase of 80% and a GPU performance increase of 40%. The battery in this phone can deliver two hours more than the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, too, and features reverse wireless charging functionality.

To us here at T3 this iPhone 12 Pro looks absolutely fantastic, however, we think it fair to say that Apple might fall a little short in delivering on it. The under-screen camera especially looks like tech we will see first on an Android flagship phone, as has been hinted at, while that 120Hz refresh rate would, if implemented, be double what the iPhone 11 Pro had.

That said, though, if Apple did put out a iPhone 12 Pro like depicted here T3 for one would be the first in line to ring one up, and especially so if we could get an aesthetic that falls a little more towards that depicted in the below video. Hopefully we will hear more information about the incoming Apple iPhone 12 range soon, as too whether we can expect a turbo-charged Pro version of the handset.