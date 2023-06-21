Best Prime Day Laptop deals 2023: top offers from the sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Get ready for more sales! Amazon Prime Day has now been confirmed to take place from Tuesday 11th to Wednesday 12th July 2023. With so many categories and departments to shop from, this year we expect some of the biggest price cuts on top tech products, like TVs, tablets and laptops.

This year we expect to see a number of early deals on laptops, and many models being discounted. For those who need a new computing device or accessory, the Prime Day sale is the go-to destination to find a quality laptop at the cheapest price possible.

Browse Laptop deals at Amazon

Amazon has some of the best laptop deals all year round and Prime Day 2023 will be no exception. Prime Day is the best sales event to shop huge bargains from leading brands, and there is likely to be some huge price drops on Windows laptops, Apple products, Chromebooks and 2-in-1 devices.

To help you find the best prices on laptops in the Prime Day 2023 sale, we’ve put together this handy guide that covers all the best deals you can find on laptops this year. We'll update this page with fresh deals as they drop.

Early Prime Day Laptop Deals

Asus Vivobook 16X: was £849.99, now £549.99 at Amazon

The Asus Vivobook 16X has a generous 16-inch WUXGA screen and comes with AMD Ryzen processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

What to expect from Prime Day Laptop Deals 2023

(Image credit: Dmitry Chernyshov / Unsplash)

Prime Day laptop deals have started early but the biggest discounts will start on the day and run until the last few minutes of the 12th July.

Going off of our predictions, we expect to see huge deals on 2-in-1 laptops. If you want a laptop that’s versatile and easy to travel with, a 2-in-1 device is a great laptop-tablet hybrid that’s great for both work and play. Popular 2-in-1 laptops include devices from Asus, Microsoft and Lenovo, and we've been seeing some models from these brands in the Prime Day sale.

Similarly, the sales this year are likely to be full of Chromebooks. The best Chromebooks have had their prices slashed both in the UK and US at leading retailers, including Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. Chromebooks or ‘Google laptops’ run on Chrome OS and have an impressive battery life, range of apps and flexibility, ideal for hybrid working and students. We're seeing many discounts on Chromebooks this year including popular models from Acer, Google and HP.

If you’ve got a particular brand in mind, a great way to determine whether it will be included in the sale or not is by checking what was on offer last year. In the Prime Day 2022 sale, the Microsoft Surface Go was on the bestsellers list, alongside the HP Envy x360 and a selection of Asus Chromebooks. Taking this into account, we anticipate a mix of Windows laptops like HP and Dell hitting their lowest ever prices and potentially some Apple laptops might join the party. Apple is notoriously difficult to find discounts on so if you find some this Prime Day, we encourage you to take full advantage of it. We hope to see the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro involved in the sale, and it’s worth noting that if you buy an Apple product, you can get free months subscriptions like Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Other brands to keep an eye out for are Acer, Asus and Huawei. Both Acer and Asus have a wide range of laptop models available, including 2-in-1 and Chromebook devices. This year, we’ve been seeing some big discounts on the Huawei MateBook series so we’re sure there will be even bigger price cuts on Prime Day.

Why is Prime Day the best time to buy a new laptop?

We’ve all been hit by the cost of living crisis which has made buying ‘non-essential’ items almost impossible. Prime Day has some of the biggest price drops and discounts on a wide range of products, so it’s the best time to shop for new items, especially big tech purchases like laptops.

In the past, when something was so heavily discounted, we immediately assumed that there was something wrong with it or it wasn’t good quality. However, the Prime Day sale proves that this is completely false as it offers the cheapest prices on popular laptops and big-name brands. As we mentioned earlier, Apple is always hard to get discounts on but Amazon is one of the few retailers which slashes its prices on Apple products, including AirPods, iPads and MacBooks.

If you’re really trying to pinch the pennies but desperately need a new laptop, we suggest taking a look at the Amazon Warehouse . The Amazon Warehouse is home to pre-owned, refurbished and open-box devices which have been professionally inspected, cleaned and renewed to like-new condition. You can find loads of computers and computing accessories at the Amazon Warehouse at already cheaper prices than the original retail cost but Prime Day is bound to have extra discounts on refurbished laptops for you to take advantage of.