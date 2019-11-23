Amazon Black Friday deals DAY TWO: these are the best deals

The Amazon Black Friday 2019 sale is ON. It started on Friday 23 November a full week ahead of Black Friday which falls on Friday 29 November.

Every year, Amazon breathlessly announces that THIS year will be its "biggest ever" Black Friday event and for 2019, it's making that "biggest ever" promise again, confirming that the Amazon 2019 Black Friday sale will run for eight days from 00:01 on Friday 22 November until 23:59 on Friday 29 November.

Ahead of that, the Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale ran from Monday 18 November until the end of Thursday 21 November. Add in the Amazon Cyber Monday which then runs from Saturday 30 November through Monday 2 December and you have two whole weeks of deals, deals, DEALS.

Another Black Friday tradition is that Amazon offers a mix of multi-day discounts along with "Lightning Deals", which are only available for a limited amount of time – or until the product sells out. This will happen again for 2019 and, as happened last year, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Black Friday 2019 Lightning Deals.

Looking back to 2018, we know that the Black Friday sales period was a massive success for Amazon: the retailer says that Cyber Monday 2018 was the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history. In the US, over five popular shopping days starting with Thanksgiving on the Thursday and continuing through Cyber Monday, Amazon says it broke records as customers purchased "millions more products over the five day period vs. the same period last year."

That record was then shattered by Amazon Prime Day 2019 in July when Prime members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items throughout Prime Day, making it the largest shopping event in Amazon history.

In the UK, Amazon tells us that in the first eight hours of Black Friday 2018 (00:01 – 08:00), customers were shopping at record levels, ordering more than 100,000 toys and 60,000 beauty products during this time.

For Black Friday 2019, Amazon is adhering to the above formula of multi-day discounts and Lightning Deals but promising "more great offers than ever." (Well, it wouldn't promise less.)

When does the Amazon Black Friday sale start?

It is on NOW. It started at 00:01 on Friday 22 November and will run until 23:59 on Friday 29 November.

Browse ALL Amazon Black Friday Deals now

Amazon has also confirmed to T3 that it will be running its Amazon Cyber Monday Sale from Saturday 30 November through Monday 2 December.

Our expectation, based on what happened last year, is that then, on the following Tuesday 3 December, Amazon will kick off a 'Countdown To Christmas Sale' which will feature a range of deals and that sale will run right up to midnight on Christmas Eve.

But of all these sales and mini sales, it's likely that the BEST sale prices will fall in the four-day Black Friday to Cyber Monday period.

Let's bullet point those sale dates for easy reference (we'll update them if we get any new intel that suggests different dates or additional promotions):

NOW OVER: Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale – Monday 18 to Thursday 21 November.

– Monday 18 to Thursday 21 November. ON NOW: Amazon Black Friday Week Sale – starts at 1 minute past midnight on Friday 22 November and ends at 23:59 on Friday 29 November.

– starts at 1 minute past midnight on Friday 22 November and ends at 23:59 on Friday 29 November. CONFIRMED: Amazon Cyber Monday Sale – Saturday 30 November to Monday 2nd December.

– Saturday 30 November to Monday 2nd December. T3 PREDICTS: Amazon Countdown To Christmas Sale – starts Tuesday 3 December and runs to 23:39 on Christmas Eve.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals, UK

The Amazon Black Sale is now on, so you have over a week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to enjoy. We've listed the best of those deals below.

Let's start with deals on Amazon's own devices – Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV tablets and speakers... If it's on sale at a reduced price, we've listed it here.

Best Amazon device deals right now

All-new Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Clock (3rd generation) | Black Friday price £34.99 | Was £59.99 | You save £25 (42%) on Amazon

Amazon's most popular smart speaker is now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, bringing even more functionality to this already super versatile device. Just ask Alexa to set an alarm, or use your voice to control connected smart home devices and stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify. You can even listen to audiobooks from Audible. The light sensor automatically adjusts the display’s brightness, day or night.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell plus Echo Dot Charcoal (at no additional cost) | Black Friday price £89 | Was £138.99 | You save £49.99 (36%) on Amazon

Connect your Ring device to your Echo Dot and you will be able to hear and speak to people in front of your camera from your Echo Dot. No need to get off the sofa anymore! The Ring Video Doorbell also lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC, so you can check on your front porch wherever you are, even if you are on holiday in Ibiza.View Deal

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Black Friday price £159.98 | Was £289.99 | You save £130.01 (46%) on Amazon

Control of your heating and hot water anytime and anywhere from your mobile, tablet or laptop using the Hive Heating System. the professional installation package comes with a voucher code to get installation from a British gas engineer, no matter who supplies your energy. This Hive Hub offer includes an Echo Dot, Amazon's best selling smart speaker, too.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote – streaming media player | Black Friday price £29.99 | Was £49.99 | You save £20 (40%) on Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD is a powerful streaming media stick with a new WiFi antenna design, optimised for 4K Ultra HD streaming. You can launch and control your favourite movies and TV shows with the Alexa Voice Remote. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD supports high-definition streaming with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Experience immersive sound with access to Dolby Atmos on selected Prime Video titles, too.View Deal

Echo Show 8 – 8" HD smart display with Alexa | Black Friday price £59.99 | Was £119.99 | You save £60 (50%) on Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is like a supercharged smart speaker: it comes with a 8" HD screen and stereo sound and – of course – the Alexa smart assistant feature which can help you manage your day easier. You can ask Alexa to show you TV programmes, films or the news and you can even listen to radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks. Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen.View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 16 GB, Kid-Proof Case | Black Friday price £54.99 | Was £99.99 | You save £45 (45%) on Amazon

A full-featured 7-inch tablet, the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet includes a purple kid-proof case with kick-stand, parental controls, 2-year worry-free guarantee and 1 year of Fire for Kids Unlimited with apps, games and videos. It has 16 GB of storage and up to 7 hours of battery life. If it breaks, return it and Amazon will replace it for free with as part of their 2-year worry-free guarantee.View Deal

More Amazon device deals...

It's not just Amazon's own devices and services that are getting Black Friday discounts, of course. Here's our pick of other Amazon UK deals that are live right now in the Black Friday Countdown starting with a brilliant price for the new Apple Airpods...

Best headphone, speaker and audio Black Friday deals on Amazon now

Sony WH-XB900N £129 | Was £230 | Save £101 at Amazon

These headphones sound broadly similar to the award-winning WH-1000XM3 but foreground the bass more – you'll need Sony's Headphones app to turn this on and off. The RRP of £230 leaves them feeling a bit overpriced but at £129 you'd be crazy not to consider these noise-cancelling headphones.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Active Noise Cancellation, Matte Black | Black Friday price £84.99 | Was £179.99 | You save £95 (53%) on Amazon

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 uses Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX technologies deliver exceptional wireless sound quality. The Noise Gard active noise cancellation reduces ambient noise levels. The ear-cup mounted controls can be used to change tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone. Up to 19 hour battery life, now for almost a £100 off!View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black | Black Friday price £79 | Was £150 | You save £71 (47%) on Amazon

The Sony WH-CH700N blocks out background noise using AINC technology and has an insane 35 hours long battery life. The quick charge function can give you 60 minutes of extra listening time in only 10 minutes on charge. Not to mention, the Sony WH-CH700N is Google/Siri voice assistant compatible, too. Almost half price this Black Friday!View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over‑Ear Headphones - Grey | Black Friday price £199 | Was £299.95 | You save £100.95 (34%) on Amazon

The integrated pure adaptive noise cancelling technology actively blocks external noise for uninterrupted music listening experience. The Beats Studio3 has an up to 22 hours of battery life and also incorporates Fast Fuel charging: a 1-minute charge gives 3 hours of play when battery is low. Get premium Beats sound for 34% off this Black Friday!View Deal

Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System | Black Friday price £141.52 | Was £349.24 | You save £207.72 (59%) on Amazon

These wired multimedia speakers come with 1000 Watts of power and 165-watt powered subwoofer for added oomph. The Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System achieved THX certification, delivering an immersive sound experience. Creating a cinematic surround sound experience in your living room with these speakers!View Deal

Apple AirPods with charging case (latest model) | Black Friday price £129 | Was £159.00 | You save £30 (19%) on Amazon

Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using your voice only. They turn on automatically and also connect automatically to paired devices. Just say 'Hey Siri' to activate the voice assistant feature. You can also double-tap the AirPods to play or skip forward.View Deal

Best electronics, computing and video games Black Friday deals on Amazon now

OnePlus 6 128 GB SIM-Free Smartphone – Midnight Black | Black Friday price £328 | Was £489 | You save £160 (33%) on Amazon

The OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch full HD display, a 20 MP dual main camera and a 16 MP front camera, making a multimedia powerhouse and a real flagship killer indeed. With 128 GB of internal memory and 8 GB of RAM, the OnePlus 6 can handle most of the tasks you throw at it with ease. Offer ends midnight 22 November 2019!View Deal

Up to 34% off PC Monitors including ASUS, Samsung, HP and LG | Black Friday prices from £77.99 | You save up to £275 on Amazon

Upgrade your monitor for less this Black Friday. Gaming monitors from the biggest brands are discounted up to 34% off on Amazon, get ahead of the curve with the latest curved screens and gift extra wide screen gaming this Christmas!View Deal

Switch Lite Z&Z & Pokemon Shield & Sticker Set | Black Friday price £219 | Was £256.14 | You save £37.14 (15%) on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a compact addition to the Nintendo Switch family with integrated controls. The Nintendo Switch Lite supports all Nintendo Switch software that can be played in handheld mode. This bundle comes with the Pokemon Shield game and 10 die cut stickers.View Deal

Optoma HD143X HDMI 3000 ANSI Lumens Projector | Black Friday price £335.99 | Was £499.99 | You save £164 (33%) on Amazon

Bring the cinematic experience home with the Optoma HD143X 1080p home theatre projector. With the extended lamp life (12,000 hours), your projector's lamp should last over 10 years, even if you watch a two-hour movie every day. It also provides high-contrast (23,000:1), flexible zoom and throw ratio: 1.1x zoom and 1.47 - 1.62 throw ratio allow for flexible and easy installation for various spaces and screen sizes up to 300".View Deal

Samsung 65NU7500 65-Inch Curved Dynamic Crystal Colour Ultra HD Smart 4K TV | Black Friday price £799 | Was £1552.55 | You save £753.55 (48%) on Amazon

The Samsung 65NU7500 has impressive brightness, shadow detail and authentic colour through the combination of Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+. This bundle includes free Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI 2.0 Cable.View Deal

Up to 38% off laptops from Microsoft, Asus and others | Black Friday prices from £104.99 | You save up to £300 on Amazon

There are some real laptop bargains in the Amazon Black Friday Countdown with big chunks of cash knocked off machines from Asus, HP, Microsoft and others. So if you want a speedy new machine in time for Christmas, then these are the deals for you.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 13.5-inch Laptop | Black Friday price £949.99 | Was £1,249 | You save £299.01 (24%) on Amazon

This is a fantastic deal on a quality laptop. It's the 2018 13.5-inch (touchscreen) version in Cobalt Blue, with an Intel 8th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, and Windows 10 Home under the bonnet. Features 14.5 hours of all-day battery life.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 128GB, Space Grey | Black Friday price £985 | Was £1,099 | You save £114 (14%) on Amazon

Get Apple's 128GB 2019 MacBook Air, in Space Grey, for the cheapest ever price of just £985. This new-generation MacBook Air only went on sale in October 2019 so this discount is very unexpected and very welcome! Click through to the deal to see discounts on alternative colours and storage options.View Deal

Best smart home Black Friday deals on Amazon now

Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | E27 Edison Screw | 30% saving | Now £118.25 | Available at Amazon

If your home is outfitted with screw fitted lights then this is the Philips Hue Starter Kit for you. You get three colour-changing smart bulbs, along with the Philips Hue Bridge (for controlling them all) and a Philips Hue Dimmer Switch. It's a great introductory package and, thanks to this 30% discount, the price is now £118.25 rather than £169.99. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | B22 Bayonet Cap | 30% saving | Now £118.58 | Available at Amazon

If bayonet fittings are your bag then this B22 incarnation of the Colour Ambiance Starter Kit is the package to go for. You get the same Philips Hue Bridge, Dimmer Switch and trio of colour-changing smart bulbs, as well as the same free delivery, too. Thanks to the 30% price cut, this is going for £118.58 right now at Amazon.View Deal

Philips Hue Starter Kit B22 | RRP: £134.98 | Now: £89.99 | Save: £44.99 (33%)

There's huge demand for Philips Hue smart bulbs whenever they drop from their usual high price, so we can see this Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit, which consists of two B22 bayonet bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge for over a third off its usual price in this early Black Friday deal being very popular.View Deal

Philips Hue Starter Kit E27 | RRP: £134.98 | Now: £99.95 | Save £35.03 (26%)

The E27 screw-in fitting version of the two-bulb Philips Hue Starter Pack is also getting in on the early Black Friday deals frenzy, shedding £35 or 26% off its RRP. As well as the two White and Colour Ambiance E27 bulbs you also get the all-important Philips Hue bridge so you can control your lights remotely.View Deal

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock | RRP: £105.00 | Now: £64.99 | Save: £40.01 (38%)

Beat dark mornings with this Philips Wake-Up Light which simulates sunrise so you wake up naturally. It also features two natural wake-up sounds and a radio function so you can choose the audio accompaniment to go with the light. The clock has four display brightness levels, while the light itself has ten personalised light intensities so you can adjust it to a level that suits you.View Deal

Best small appliance and personal care Black Friday deals on Amazon now

Miele 10661210 Blizzard CX1 | Black Friday price £164.29 | Was £229 | You save £64.71 (28%) on Amazon

Thanks to the Vortex technology, the Miele 10661210 Blizzard CX1 provides powerful suction; 890 Watts powerful, that is. It also comes with HEPA AirClean lifetime filter and offers efficient cleaning with the EcoTeQ plus floor head. Easy vacuuming of larger areas with the 10-metre cable. Deal ends midnight 22 November 2019!View Deal

Tefal GV9071 Pro Express Care High Pressure Steam Generator, 2400 W | Black Friday price £139.99 | Was £329.99 | You save £190 (58%) on Amazon

The Tefal GV9071 steam generator's smart technology provides the optimal balance of heat and steam for every fabric at the touch of a button. The GV9071 has up to 7.5 bars of high pressure steam, plus 500 g/min steam boost for efficient and outstanding results. Better than half price, deal ends midnight 22 November 2019!View Deal

Breville All-in-One Coffee House, Dolce Gusto Compatible | Black Friday price £159.99 | Was £219.99 | You save £60 (27%) on Amazon

All-in-one system for authentic espresso, filter coffee and capsules. The Breville All-in-One Coffee House quto-detect senses your chosen attachment and provides the appropriate brewing options. It also has a steam wand for milk with the perfect foam! Compatible with Dolce Gusto capsules: quick and easy coffee with over 40 varieties to choose from. Deal ends midnight 22 November 2019!View Deal

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device with 2 Attachments | Black Friday price £229.99 | Was £360 | You save £130.01 (36%) on Amazon

The Philips SmartSkin Sensor measures your skin tone and indicates the optimal setting for you so you can enjoy at least 3 months of hair-free smooth skin at least 85% hair reduction in three treatments – at least that's what Philips claims! The IPL technology was developed with leading dermatologists to achieve long-lasting hair removal safely. Includes two attachments for customised treatment on the body and face. Deal ends midnight 22 November 2019!View Deal

Philips HD9220/20 Air Fryer | RRP: £200.00 | Now: £99.99 | Save £100.01 (50%)

Make great-tasting fries, crispy chicken and other dishes using 80% less fat than by traditional frying methods. Comes with a two-year warranty plus a recipe app with over 200 dishes to air fry. Integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes while the removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.View Deal

Ninja CT660UKV Smart Screen Blender | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £149.99 | Save: £30.99 (17%)

This touchscreen jug blender and personal blender is ideal for your smoothies, sauces, dips and frozen cocktails and would make an awesome Christmas gift. Includes 2.1 litre blending jug and total crushing blades, 2 x 600 ml Ninja cups and PRO extractor blades, 2 x spout lids, and a vacuum pump. The vacuum pump draws oxygen out and locks vitamins in, giving you visibly brighter drinks.View Deal

Sage SES875BKS The Barista Express Machine | RRP: £599.99 | Now: £428.00 | Save: £171.95 (29%)

A frankly ridiculous saving on Amazon's best selling coffee machine. This Sage bean-to-cup machine would look stunning on any kitchen counter but it's the coffee it makes that will really impress. Choose your beans and your grind size so you can tailor your coffee to suit. it also features a high-powered milk frothing arm to warm and froth milk.View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £79.00 | Save: £100.99 (56%)

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is the best Nespresso machine you can buy and at just £79.00 it's at the best EVER price. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus uses larger capsules (each machine includes a welcome set with 12 large Nespresso Vertuo capsules) that result in an absolutely sublime cup of coffee. Treat yourself, or maybe get one for a coffee lover as Christmas gift.View Deal

Save up to 50% off Le Creuset Cast Iron Casseroles | Black Friday prices from £59.99 | You save up to £110 on Amazon

Elevate your kitchen game this Black Friday with the best casserole dishes out there. These cast iron casserole dishes will make Christmas roast all the easier to make. Deal ends midnight 22 November 2019!View Deal

More of the best Black Friday deals on Amazon now

Ancestry DNA Kit | Black Friday price £69 | Was £89.00 | You save: £20.00 (22%) on Amazon

Ancestry DNA will help you trace your origins in over 1,000 regions, while the company promises that its new DNA experience gives you a more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail. Simply send in your saliva sample and your report will be ready in around 6-8 weeks. View Deal

23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service | Was: £79 | Now: £63 with voucher

23andMe currently sits at the top of our best DNA testing kit roundup and with this voucher, which is valid until 28 November 2019, you can get £16 off the usual £79 price, which makes it the cheapest of the trio of DNA testing kits shown on this page today. The ancestry report does what you'd expect – tells you your ancestry composition – while the traits report aims to tell you how your DNA might influence things like your taste and smell preferences.View Deal

Save up to 20% off Christmas Trees | Black Friday prices from £34.99 | You save up to £37 on Amazon

There's a range of pre-lit artificial Christmas trees to choose from, so whether you want a smaller 4-foot Scandinavian Blue Spruce or a huge 7-foot Victorian Pine tree, you're sure to find something to suit your tastes from this range of over 25 trees. And because they're artificial trees, once Christmas is over you can pop the tree into storage rather than out with the recycling. View Deal

The following deals all end within the next 24 hours, so if you see anything you like, hurry!

Best Amazon service Black Friday deals

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 4 months for £0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for just 99p a month as long as you are a Prime member and you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. This offer expires on 6 January 2020.View Deal

Half-price Audible | Save 50% on your first 4-months of membership | Just £3.99/month!

New Audible customers can get 50% off for their first four months of membership. That means you'll pay £3.99/month rather than £7.99/month. After the trial period ends the price will revert to the regular £7.99, but the trial can be cancelled at any time. Planning on picking up a Kindle over Black Friday? Make sure you make the most of this deal as well!View Deal

Kindle Unlimited | Get 3 months for FREE this Black Friday

This early Black Friday Day deal allows you to enjoy Kindle Unlimited's library of more than 1 million titles, audiobooks and magazines for free for three months, with the price brought down from £23.97 to £0.00. Even after the initial deal expires you'll get great value for money, with the service then only costing £7.99 per month. Cancel at any time.View Deal

The best Amazon Black Friday deals, US

In the US, the following Amazon device deals are on offer.

Up to 80% off select Kindle Books

Here's a fantastic deal where you can stock up on reading material for the holidays: save up to 80% off on Amazon's choice of top-rated Kindle books. Deals end on the last day of each month.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | US offer | 4 months for $0.99

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for 99c month as long as you are a new subscriber and you have an Amazon Prime account. This offer expires on 6 January 2020.View Deal

Save $5 on Fire TV Stick

Save $10 on Echo Show 5

Save $30 on Echo Show 8

Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (7th Gen) for $69.99

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129

Save $50 on Kindle Oasis (Previous Generation - 9th - Closeout)

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs starting at $99.99

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet starting from $39.99

Certified Refurbished Eero WiFi System for $249

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99

Buy 2 Fire TV Stick 4K, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Activation

Bundle and Save on Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot

Bundle and Save on Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Bundle and Save on Fire TV Stick 4K with Fire TV Recast (DVR) and an HD Antenna

Save 25% when you buy 2 Fire Kids Edition Tablets

Save 10% when you buy 2 Kindle devices ("All-new Kindle" or "Kindle Paperwhite")

Get 20% off a new Fire tablet with trade-in

Save $49 when you buy 2 Ring Spotlight Wired Cameras

Save $49 when you buy 2 Ring Spotlight Wire-free Cameras

Save $50 when you buy 2 Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablets

See more Amazon device deals here

Confirmed Black Friday Amazon device deals 2019 at Amazon.com

For US buyers, Amazon has now confirmed some of the Black Friday deals it will be offering on its own devices, which include Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire TV tablets and speakers and more. Those dates and deals are listed below:

Starting November 22:

Fire HD 8 is $30 off – just $49.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $50 off – just $79.99

Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99

Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet is $50 off - $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle is $149.99 off – just $189.00

Starting November 24:

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99

Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99

Starting November 27:

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit is $65 off – just $184.99

Ring indoor cam 2 pack is $40 off, just $99.99

Amazon Smart Plug is $20 off – just $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio

Starting November 28:

Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99

Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00

Echo Auto is $20 off – just $29.99

Echo (3rd gen) is $40 off – just $59.99

Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99

Echo Show is $80 off – just $149.99

What will the best Amazon Black Friday deals be for 2019?

Looking at what sold well last year as well as popular products in the July Amazon Prime Day sales gives us an idea of what sort of deals we'll be able to find at Amazon during the Black Friday 2019 sales.

We can definitely expect some of the best Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals to be on Amazon devices and services. That means savings on Echo speakers and screens, Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets, Kindle e-readers, and discounts on services like Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music, Amazon Video and Audible. We can also expect savings on Ring Video Door Bells and Blink Home Security Camera Systems as Amazon owns Ring and Blink.

Let's take a look at how those products were discounted last year to get an idea of what might happen this year.

In the UK, the Fire 7 tablet was reduced by £20 to £29.99, the Fire HD 8 from £79.99 to £49.99, and the Fire HD 10 was slashed by £50 down to £99.99. Amazon Echo smart speakers and Kindles also saw price cuts.

In the US, the Fire TV Cube dropped from $119 to $59.99, while the Kindle Paperwhite went from $119 to $79. The Amazon Echo was reduced from $99.99 to $69 while the Echo Plus went from $149 to $109.99.

So if we follow a similar pattern to last year, and to the more recent Amazon Prime Day, we could be looking at discounts of 30% right up to 50% on Amazon devices, putting us firmly in 'buy one get one free' territory which is great if you're shopping for Christmas gifts.

Amazon also recently announced new Fire TVs and a new Fire TV Cube so you can expect to see price drops on those items, too. Yes, they're very new so a price drop might seem unlikely but we think Amazon will be looking to sell a whole load of them over the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period.

The new Fire TV products are not the only devices that Amazon announced this year. In September 2019 it unveiled a whole load of new Alexa-powered devices which are listed below.

That's a lot of new products! We're expecting some great deals for them over Black Friday, whether that's price cuts on individual products or cheap bundles. It's also likely that we'll see some big price crashes on earlier Echo devices and Ring cameras as Amazon looks to shift old stock.

One product that we can see becoming an Amazon Black Friday and Christmas hit is the new Echo Dot With Clock, priced at $59.99 in the US and £59.99 in the UK. Read our Amazon Echo Dot with Clock review to see why we've given it a five-star rating.

The Echo Dot sans clock dropped to it's cheapest ever price of £22 on Amazon Prime Day in July 2019 and we know from our own data that it was a hugely popular purchase so we can see Amazon doing something similar with the Echo Dot With Clock for Black Friday, selling an absolute ton as a result. In fact, Amazon.com has now confirmed that the Echo Dot With Clock will go for just $34.99 (that's $25 off) in the US starting November 28, so it's quite likely that UK buyers could be looking at a price of £34.99.

As for the Echo Dot without a clock? Surely that's a contender for another massive price drop, maybe even hitting new low of $19.99/£19.99? You heard it here first.

We reckon the Echo Buds are ripe for an early price drop, too, or perhaps a nice bundle with Amazon Music HD, as Amazon tries to tempt people away from buying Apple AirPods – or the newly announced Apple AirPods Pro earbuds – for Christmas.

The best current prices for all of the newly announced Amazon devices are below.

What about products that aren't made by Amazon? Well, looking back to Black Friday 2018, Amazon discounted a number of 4K TVs from brands including Samsung and LG, and it also knocked money off Chromebooks and notebooks. Outside of tech, there were discounts on clothes, watches, mattresses, coffee machines and much more.

Headphones are a hugely popular Black Friday staple. Last year we saw discounts on Bose QC35 noise cancelling headphones and Bose SoundSport earbuds, a range of Beats headphones were reduced, as were headphones from JBL, Sony and Jabra. Expect similar, if not better, deals this year.

Speaking of Bose Black Friday discounts, here's a clue that Amazon will be discounting other products from the premium brand: Amazon US has a dedicated Bose Black Friday page. That's a big hint in our deal-sleuthing books.

What about Apple Airpods? Those are already 15% off their RRPat Amazon and have been for about three months now but they could see a further price cut come the end of November.

Best-selling toys last Black Friday included Lego Marvel Avengers, The Hulkbuster Smash-Up and Hasbro Gaming Connect4 Game, while other best-sellers included Hive Thermostats and the Waterpik Professional Water Flosser, so expect discounts on similar products this year. And if you want a cheap HDMI cable or two, there are likely to be some tasty offers in Amazon's already cheap Amazon Basics range.

Philips Hue deals are another Black Friday favourite so if you're after some extra bulbs or Hue accessories, we reckon you'll be in luck.

The best DNA testing kits also sold well last year, so expect savings on kits from companies such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe again in 2019.

It's also possible that the GoPro Hero 7 Black will get a price cut now that the new GoPro Hero 8 Black has been announced. We say "possible" because the Hero 7 Black is actually still part of the GoPro range, a spec bump down from the Hero 8 Black. The GoPro Hero 7 White, however, was discontinued when the Hero 8 Black was announced so that model seems primed for a discount over its RRP. (It's already had a £20 price cut to £159.99 at Amazon UK but could drop further come Black Friday.) Check out our best GoPro deals page if GoPros are on your Black Friday shopping list as Amazon might not be the cheapest place to get them.

Mirrorless cameras (also known as compact system cameras) are likely to see some big price cuts this year, too. We've heard that the camera market is a little slow at the moment, perhaps because mobile phone cameras are so good, so if you're in the market for a 'proper' camera – mirrorless or DSLR – Black Friday could be a great shopping time for you. Last year, Amazon discounted the Sony A9 and Sony A7, and the Canon EOS 7D Mark II got a big discount as did the cheaper Canon EOS M50.

Finally, don't forget Instant Pot. This cooker is immensely popular in the US and cheap Instant Pot deals are a Black Friday and Prime Day staple.

If last year is anything to go by Amazon's free Black Friday delivery will be back. For 2018, Amazon offered free Black Friday delivery to the US from Monday November 5, so hopefully it will bring this offer back and extend it to countries outside of the US.

What won't you see in the Amazon Black Friday sales? Google devices such as the Google Nest Mini or the Google Nest Hub. That's because Amazon doesn't sell Google smart devices, preferring that you buy an Amazon Alexa powered smart assistant instead. So if you want a Google device over Black Friday, you'll want to check out alternatives such as the Walmart Black Friday deals in the US or the Currys Black Friday deals in the UK, and you can bet that Google will be encouraging retailers to discount Google products to take on Amazon over the shopping period.

Early access to Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals

In 2018, Amazon customers who pay for an annual Prime membership were able to access Lightning Deals 30 minutes early while Prime subscribers were also able to take advantage of an all-new ‘try before you buy’ service known as Prime Wardrobe, which is designed to make online shopping for clothes more convenient.

Prime Wardrobe allows Prime subscribers to have their favourite fashion products delivered for no extra cost, try them on at home, and only pay for the items you decide to keep.

So if you're looking to take full advantage of the sales, you really need to ensure you're a Prime member. Fortunately, if you're not already signed-up, here's how to get a free Amazon Prime account.

Where can I find the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

Right here! T3 will be keeping track of all the best deals and discounts – as well as warning you about any false economies – in the run-up to Black Friday 2019.

Our mission at T3 is to help you live a smarter choice and that means finding really useful products at the best price, so we'll be scouring every department at Amazon for the best Black Friday deals and listing them all here, on this page.

And if you can't wait for Black Friday to grab a deal, then do check out Amazon's Daily Deals page right now or read about what other retailers are planning for the sale in the links below.

