Amazon's Black Friday board games sale is the best I've EVER seen – get Gloomhaven half price!

I've been covering the best Black Friday deals ever since it became a big thing thing in the UK, so it takes lot for a sale to be so good that it leaves me speechless these days. But that's exactly what this board game sale among Amazon's Black Friday deals did – I'm worried it's going to bankrupt me before the weekend is over. There are so many awesome modern games in there.

• Browse all Amazon Black Friday board games deals

You can look through all the games in the offer there, or read on and I'll pick out the ones that I think are most interesting, though I still recommend checking out the whole sale, because there are just too many for me to feature everything that's worthwhile.

I'm the guy who curates T3's guide to the best board games, and Amazon's sale has a bunch of games from my list in it… but also loads of games that I love that honestly could easily be in there, or that arguably should be in there if I was aiming that list at a slightly different audience – more for kids, say, or more for serious gamers.

I've seen a lot of board games sales that bring the price of already affordable games down to 'impulse buy' pricing – and this does a lot of that too – but what's really interesting about this one is that it also features some huge and expensive games full of miniatures that are famously great, but the price puts people off. Some of those games – including the beloved Gloomhaven and Scythe – are nearly half price.

Gloomhaven: was £139.99, now £74.96 at Amazon Gloomhaven: was £139.99, now £74.96 at Amazon

Save 46% on what is currently world's number one board game, as voted over at Board Game Geek! Gloomhaven is a huge and (normally) expensive box that gives you lots of terrain and models, plus a thick book of adventures to play through. You'll play a campaign with characters where your decisions affect the future of the game, and every game on the way is a ton of fun. Everyone who plays this game raves about the twists and turns it takes, but the price was definitely off-putting. It'd be a perfect Xmas gift at this price.

Pandemic: Hot Zone North America: was £14.94, now £11.52 at Amazon Pandemic: Hot Zone North America: was £14.94, now £11.52 at Amazon

This is a tiny and super-cheap version of one of the most popular cooperative games of all time – but it still packs in almost all of the strategy and tension. Work together to cure three diseases before they spread all over North America. Each game lasts about 20 minutes, so it's great for the family, and every game is different. Yes, this is a full game, despite the incredibly low price – the perfect stocking filler at 23% off.

7 Wonders (2nd Edition) board game: was £44.79, now £26.21 at Amazon 7 Wonders (2nd Edition) board game: was £44.79, now £26.21 at Amazon

Save 41% on a game considered a modern classic that plays up to 7 people at once, making it ideal for Christmas get-togethers! You'll each build a civilisation by taking cards from a hand, then passing the hands on, and choosing from a new, reduced selection – and continuing like that. You're competing against your neighbours to earn points by having the best military, or top scientists, and more… It's so simple to play, and everyone takes their turns at the same time, so it's never boring.

Mysterium board game: was £71.60, now £27.11 at Amazon Mysterium board game: was £71.60, now £27.11 at Amazon

Officially, this is 62% off, but I have to say I've never seen it sold for more than about £40, so this discount is juiced a bit. But it's still a great price for a brilliant and inventive game. One player is a ghost, who must tell the other players (who are mediums) who killed them the problem is that the ghost can't speak, and must use only dream cards, with strange and surreal images on. Perhaps this image with a soldier in will make them realise you were killed with a sword? Oh no, it also had mushrooms in, and now they think you were poisoned! It's weird, it's funny, and it's different every time.

Scythe board game: was £80.00, now £44.24 at Amazon Scythe board game: was £80.00, now £44.24 at Amazon

This is a big and sprawling game of exploration and building an empire that's a huge favourite of anyone who's played it, but the price made it niche – though with 45% off, it should tempt a lot more people. Packed with cool components, and played on a big board, up to five people will compete for economic and military domination in an alt-history 1920s.