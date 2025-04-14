Apple TV+'s beloved sci-fi series gets a surprise sequel and trailer
Wondla is coming back
I've written more times than I can count about how Apple TV+ is by far the best streaming service for sci-fi fans, to the point where I don't think it's even up for debate. From Severance to Silo, and Foundation to For All Mankind, it just seems unable to stop commissioning new sci-fi series.
Something that we love about Apple TV+ here at T3, though, is that it's also pretty reliable at keeping series going when they're doing well either critically or in terms of viewership. This means that you're less likely to be left high and dry by Apple TV+ than by some other competitors if you like a show.
Case in point – Apple has confirmed that it's made a second season of the family-friendly sci-fi animation Wandla, based on a successful book series. It ensures that young fans who enjoyed the thrills of the first season get to see how the story continues with another run of episodes.
The show revolves around Eva 9, a young human who grew up in a tightly-controlled facility far in the future of a planet that doesn't seem all that Earth-like at all. When she was forced to break out, though, she discovered that many of the things she'd been taught might not be as true as she thought.
Now, a full season later, Eva's exploring the outside world and trying desperately to discover whether she actually has a home in it. She's met new companions and friends, some of whom will pop back up in the second season, as the trailer demonstrates.
Apple says that this time around there will be seven episodes in total, each one half an hour in length, which does mean that this isn't the longest season of TV. That said, if you check out the animation quality on offer here, you'll quickly accept that 3.5 hours of animated TV is still an impressive output if it looks almost Pixar-quality the whole time.
So, if you or your family loved Wandla the first time out, mark 25 April in your calendar – you've got about two weeks to wait before the new season debuts and you can continue its story.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
