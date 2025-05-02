Nicole Kidman is on frightening form in new Prime Video trailer

Nicole Kidman is one of the biggest stars in the world, and there's basically no doubt about that fact, but she's also doing more and more TV right now. In the last couple of years she's become a much more staple sight on your home's screen of choice, reliably turning in brittle and often scary performances.

One of the first big TV projects she took on was Nine Perfect Strangers, after the success that Big Littles Lies had brought her, and the former show is now back for a second season long after its first aired in 2021. She's reclaiming her role as the creepy and determined guru Masha Dmitrichenko.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The time around Masha has assembled another ragtag group of nine individuals whose stories might just be a little more closely intertwined than they initially think. Each has been lured in with a slightly different set of reasons and stories, and each will be taken by surprise when Masha reveals just how "holistic" her approach to wellness can be.

That means we can expect deep-dives into the various characters' psyches, some of them enabled simply by proper discussion, but others unlocked by what looks like a fairly liberal approach to hallucinogens. Interestingly, it also seems like Masha's own history will be on the table, based off the trailer. She's going to get scarier and scarier, with Kidman clearly having fun with the role, but might be more vulnerable as a result.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It'll be interesting to see if a second season can sway people more than the show's first did. Back in 2021, it scored fairly middling reviews from both critics and audiences, as evidenced by scores of 59% and 60% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes – that sort of unanimity is rarer than you might think.

Still, for Amazon Prime Video (and Hulu, which has the show in the US) it's still something worth boasting about that it can bring in huge stars like Kidman for multiple seasons of TV. After all, the best streaming services are the ones with the biggest stars on them, in many people's eyes.