Forget Prime Video, there's a much better way to watch James Bond

Quick Summary If you want the best experience when watching Bond, you're better off with a 4K Blu-ray than streaming online. A new Sean Connery Collection box-set will be available in June to give you the opportunity.

Amazon has largely been the steward of the Bond franchise since it bought MGM in 2022, which means that it often offers all of the movies on its Prime Video streaming service. And while that's great for Prime members who regularly get to see the films at no extra cost, there are two significant issues for true fans.

The first is that, even though it owns the rights, Amazon seems to only add the 007 movies for limited periods – you can't currently access Goldfinger, for example, unless you pay to rent or buy it.

And second, even though 4K masters of each film exist, Prime Video tends to get the HD versions. It's hardly ideal for those wanting to watch the classics in the best possible format.

That's also the case with the likes of ITVX in the UK, which has some of the films available to stream right now.

However, should you really care about the Bond flicks, the absolutely best way to watch them at home is via 4K UHD Blu-ray, and a new collection is one its way to do just that.

What do you get in the new 007 4K Blu-ray collection?

The Sean Connery Collection will be available from 30 June 2025 in two variants, a 12-disc steelbook library case edition, which will set you back £120, and a standard 6-disc 4K collection for £80.

Each film is presented in its original aspect ratio and with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack (or DTS if you prefer). They also all come with Dolby Vision remastering, so give you more visual depth if you have a compatible TV.

No matter which version, you'll get Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, and Diamonds Are Forever.

The unofficial Never Say Never Again is not included.

4K Blu-rays can be played on a dedicated player (arguably the best way), or through an Xbox Series X or PS5 with a disc drive. You'll need the official drive add-on to play them through a PS5 Pro.