Roku takes the fight to Amazon with new streaming sticks at unbelievable prices
Roku launches two new streamers in the UK and US, but its new cameras aren't coming to the UK yet
Quick Summary
Roku has announced new, smaller, TV-powered streaming sticks for UK and US markets.
There are also smart cameras for the US market.
Roku has launched two new streaming sticks, the Roku Streaming Stick and the Roku Streaming Stick Plus – and they're priced very aggressively at just £29.99 and £39.99 respectively. In the US they're $29.99 and $39.99 – the sticks haven't yet been launched in Australia where the current focus is on Roku TVs.
The new devices replace the Roku Express / Roku Express 4K and come with better wi-fi and an improved design. They can now be powered directly by your TV so there's no need for unsightly cables. Roku says the new devices are 35% smaller than rival streaming sticks, and they've been made that way partly to ensure they don't block any of your other HDMI ports.
Both models come with a voice-enabled remote control, and in the case of the standard Streaming Stick that's the first time Roku's remote has been included at that price.
Roku's new streamers, cameras and more
The Roku Experience is getting upgraded too, and in the US its "Coming Soon to Theaters" feature will enable you to find out about new movies and add them to your to-watch list. You'll then be notified when they're available to stream. There's also a more personalised Sports Zone too.
Elsewhere, Roku is introducing two new products to its US smart home platform – the Roku Battery Camera and Roku Battery Camera Plus. They're weather-resistant and cordless, can be teamed up with an optional solar panel and enable you to remotely monitor them via your phone or on your TV via your Roku device.
Unfortunately Roku is currently focusing only on the US for its smart home ecosystem, so the cameras aren't coming to the UK in the short term at least. The two new streaming sticks will be available from major retailers from June 2025.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The most powerful Roomba yet has just landed
Meet the robot vac that can actually handle your mess
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Google Chromecast making a shock return, but from an unexpected source
After just a few months in the wilderness, a Google TV streaming dongle is set to bring back the spirit of Chromecast
By Rik Henderson