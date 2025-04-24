Roku takes the fight to Amazon with new streaming sticks at unbelievable prices

Quick Summary Roku has announced new, smaller, TV-powered streaming sticks for UK and US markets. There are also smart cameras for the US market.

Roku has launched two new streaming sticks, the Roku Streaming Stick and the Roku Streaming Stick Plus – and they're priced very aggressively at just £29.99 and £39.99 respectively. In the US they're $29.99 and $39.99 – the sticks haven't yet been launched in Australia where the current focus is on Roku TVs.

The new devices replace the Roku Express / Roku Express 4K and come with better wi-fi and an improved design. They can now be powered directly by your TV so there's no need for unsightly cables. Roku says the new devices are 35% smaller than rival streaming sticks, and they've been made that way partly to ensure they don't block any of your other HDMI ports.

Both models come with a voice-enabled remote control, and in the case of the standard Streaming Stick that's the first time Roku's remote has been included at that price.

Roku's new streamers, cameras and more

The Roku Experience is getting upgraded too, and in the US its "Coming Soon to Theaters" feature will enable you to find out about new movies and add them to your to-watch list. You'll then be notified when they're available to stream. There's also a more personalised Sports Zone too.

Elsewhere, Roku is introducing two new products to its US smart home platform – the Roku Battery Camera and Roku Battery Camera Plus. They're weather-resistant and cordless, can be teamed up with an optional solar panel and enable you to remotely monitor them via your phone or on your TV via your Roku device.

Unfortunately Roku is currently focusing only on the US for its smart home ecosystem, so the cameras aren't coming to the UK in the short term at least. The two new streaming sticks will be available from major retailers from June 2025.