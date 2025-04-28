Netflix's new feature update could enhance viewing for millions of subscribers

Quick Summary Netflix has introduced a new way of viewing its shows and movies, with dialogue-only subtitles now available alongside traditional options. That means you can watch content in a loud room, for example, without needing headphones.

Subtitles can be essential for those with hearing difficulties, but there's a rising trend of their use among those with perfectly fine hearing too. According to Netflix, approximately 50% of viewers in the US watch shows and films with subtitles switched on.

That has prompted the streaming service to add a new feature to its platform. As well as the conventional closed caption subtitles for deaf people and those who find it hard to hear content clearly, a new option has been introduced that could improve viewing for some.

It is now possible to select subtitles that display only dialogue. Conventional CC subtitles also describe audio cues, such as "loud footsteps" or "thunder in distance", whereas the alternative only presents spoken words.

This is a better accompaniment to a show running in a noisy room, for example, or when you want to watch something while somebody is sleeping nearby.

Where can you use Netflix's new subtitles option?

The original language subtitle feature is starting to appear on Netflix shows now, with the new season of You being the first to offer the option.

All other Netflix originals from now on will also be available in the new subtitle format, as well as the traditional CC variant. And other language dialogue-only options will be added too.

You season 5 is available to watch on the service now, with the serial killer drama having started again last Friday.

It stars Penn Badgley as the scarily deranged yet strangely alluring Joe Goldberg and has been one of Netflix's biggest hits since its debut on the platform in 2018.