Netflix's new feature update could enhance viewing for millions of subscribers
If you love subtitles, Netflix has the ideal new feature for you
Quick Summary
Netflix has introduced a new way of viewing its shows and movies, with dialogue-only subtitles now available alongside traditional options.
That means you can watch content in a loud room, for example, without needing headphones.
Subtitles can be essential for those with hearing difficulties, but there's a rising trend of their use among those with perfectly fine hearing too. According to Netflix, approximately 50% of viewers in the US watch shows and films with subtitles switched on.
That has prompted the streaming service to add a new feature to its platform. As well as the conventional closed caption subtitles for deaf people and those who find it hard to hear content clearly, a new option has been introduced that could improve viewing for some.
It is now possible to select subtitles that display only dialogue. Conventional CC subtitles also describe audio cues, such as "loud footsteps" or "thunder in distance", whereas the alternative only presents spoken words.
This is a better accompaniment to a show running in a noisy room, for example, or when you want to watch something while somebody is sleeping nearby.
Where can you use Netflix's new subtitles option?
The original language subtitle feature is starting to appear on Netflix shows now, with the new season of You being the first to offer the option.
All other Netflix originals from now on will also be available in the new subtitle format, as well as the traditional CC variant. And other language dialogue-only options will be added too.
You season 5 is available to watch on the service now, with the serial killer drama having started again last Friday.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It stars Penn Badgley as the scarily deranged yet strangely alluring Joe Goldberg and has been one of Netflix's biggest hits since its debut on the platform in 2018.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This Aqara smart home hub looks like a memory stick – and it’s only $25!
Aqara launches the cheapest smart home hub you could ever buy
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
Pixel phones finally getting a feature Samsung Galaxy owners have enjoyed for years
A future software update could make the Pixel more user friendly
By Chris Hall
-
Netflix's new series looks like The Queen's Game crossed with Naruto – in the best way
Netflix brings another manga to the screen
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
3 Netflix TV shows that are as uncomfortable to watch as they are gripping
Some of the best shows on Netflix can disturb for one reason or another – here are three that give you the shivers but are still unmissable
By Brian Comber
-
I can tell this new Netflix comedy series is going to have a sad twist
The Four Seasons will have light and shade
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Netflix's most surprising 100%-rated sci-fi series returns with gorgeous trailer
Love Death + Robots is back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
This runaway Netflix no.1 hit shows reviews aren't everything
Ignore The Life List's Rotten Tomatoes score
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
You only have days to catch this sci-fi stunner - it's leaving Netflix soon
A Quiet Place: Part II is terrifying
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Netflix might have the next The Last Of Us in huge new sci-fi trailer
The Eternaut looks awesome
By Max Freeman-Mills
-
Netflix finally gives us more details about upcoming sci-fi epic
Black Mirror's new season looks huge
By Max Freeman-Mills