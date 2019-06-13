Amazon Prime Day deals are here already as Kindles get prices slashed

We love the Amazon Kindle range of ereaders here at T3 and, as such, every month we scour the internet to find only the very best Amazon Kindle deals to present to our readers.

Among searching this month we've struck pre Amazon Prime Day 2019 gold, though, as the online retailer has dropped the prices on both the excellent All-new Kindle, as well as the fantastic Kindle Paperwhite, too, with both devices getting double digit discounts.

You can check out both deals in full below:

All-new Kindle | now £59.99 at Amazon
With a 167 ppi glare-free panel, adjustable front lights for comfotable reading no matter what time of day, and a battery that lasts for weeks on a single charge, the All-new Kindle is one of the absolute best ereaders on the market today. Which is why Amazon carving 14% off its price right now is just so welcome, a fact that sees its price plunge from £69.99 to only £59.99. That's a straight £10 saving on a truly great reading companion.View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite | now £99.99 at Amazon
The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite has just had its price cut by 17% in an pre Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale. This drops its price from £119.99 to only £99.99, which is a direct £20 saving. The Paperwhite comes with 8GB of internal storage, which can store loads of books, magazines, comics and audiobooks, while its Bluetooth connectivity allows it to be used with wireless headphones, too.View Deal

And, what's even more exciting for tech enthusiasts, is that Amazon has also discounted plenty of other top tech in the run up to Amazon Prime Day 2019, ranging from Amazon Echo devices, through Fire HD tablets, and onto Ring Video Doorbells, too. A list of the products with the absolute biggest discounts can be found below:

Tablets also can act as great devices to read books, comics and magazines, so be sure to also check out T3's authoritative best tablets guide, which is crammed full of top slates like the Apple iPad Pro 12.9, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 and Microsoft Surface Go.

