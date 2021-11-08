Amazon Black Friday deals: get 39% off ASUS, HP and Razer laptops

If you’re looking for a new laptop, the Black Friday deals are the best place to look. We predict that laptops and monitors are going to be big sellers this Black Friday, so it’s best to start browsing now to find the best prices on the most popular devices.

Amazon have released their early Black Friday deals this week and included in their great discounts are top deals on ASUS, HP and Razer laptops. Whether you’re looking for gaming equipment, 2-in-1 devices or an upgrade on your current laptop, you’ll definitely find something from this selection.

To view the full deals on ASUS, HP and Razer laptops from Amazon, click the link above. If you need some extra guidance, below are our top five laptop picks.

ASUS Touchscreen Chromebook Flip C234MA 11.6 Inch Laptop | Was: £329.99 | Now: £199.99 | Saving: £130 ASUS Touchscreen Chromebook Flip C234MA 11.6 Inch Laptop | Was: £329.99 | Now: £199.99 | Saving: £130

The ASUS Touchscreen Chromebook Flip Laptop is a premium, versatile laptop, perfect for any activity. An easy device to take with you wherever you go, this laptop runs on an Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, and has an 11.6 inch LED backlit HD and anti-glare display.

HP OMEN 15.6” Laptop | Was: £1,299.99 | Now: £1,099.99 | Saving: £200 HP OMEN 15.6” Laptop | Was: £1,299.99 | Now: £1,099.99 | Saving: £200

Looking to upgrade your gaming setup? The HP Omen laptop runs on a 10th generation Intel Core, giving you great power, performance and graphics. With HP dual speakers, audio boost and custom tuning from Bang & Olufsen, this gaming laptop brings your games to life with premium sound. Ideal for games like Fortnite and Call of Duty.

Razer Raptor 27” 144Hz Gaming Monitor | Was: £699.99 | Now: £595 | Saving: £104.99 Razer Raptor 27” 144Hz Gaming Monitor | Was: £699.99 | Now: £595 | Saving: £104.99

From the world’s largest gaming technology company, the Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor has a 27-inch WQHD IPS-grade display that offers great images and viewing angles for a full gaming experience. This monitor has a fast 1ms response, 144hz refresh rate and ultra low motion blur technology that enhances the display.

ASUS Zenbook 14 | Was: £999.99 | Now: £699.99 | Saving: £300 ASUS Zenbook 14 | Was: £999.99 | Now: £699.99 | Saving: £300

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is a top-tier laptop that’s currently £300 off at Amazon today. With a 14-inch display screen, this laptop runs on an Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor and has a 16GB memory size. It’s a great laptop to use for work or play and is the perfect travel companion.

HP Pavilion 15.6” Laptop | Was: £399.99 | Now: £349.99 | Saving: £50 HP Pavilion 15.6” Laptop | Was: £399.99 | Now: £349.99 | Saving: £50

The HP Pavilion laptop offers great productivity and performance in a smaller compact package. Featuring a micro-edge large screen-to-body ratio screen, Bang & Olufsen audio, Precision Touchpad and more, this laptop has a long battery life and HP fast charge.

