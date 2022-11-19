6 unmissable sex toy deals from the Lovehoney Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for something sexy and sensual this Black Friday, then you’re in luck as the Lovehoney Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) is live! The award-winning sex toy, lingerie and erotic gifts retailer is offering up to 60% off sitewide in the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab), helping you save money on the best sex toys (opens in new tab) on the market.

Shop the Lovehoney Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

With up to 60% off on sex toys, lingerie and essentials like the best lube (opens in new tab) and best condoms (opens in new tab), there’s something for everyone in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale. For the ladies or those who like the sensation of vibration, Lovehoney has low prices on the best vibrators (opens in new tab) from top brands like Womanizer, We-Vibe and Lovehoney’s own brand.

For the guys, the best sex toys for men (opens in new tab) are extensive, depending on what you’re into. In the Lovehoney Black Friday sale, the best Fleshlights (opens in new tab) have been given some brilliant price cuts, so if you prefer this kind of toy, there are plenty of cheap fun options available.

To help you find the best prices, we’ve rounded up the best offers from the Lovehoney Black Friday sale to treat yourself, your partner or both of you to this year. For more offers from Lovehoney all year round, check out the best Lovehoney deals (opens in new tab) and for extra money off your purchases, use these Lovehoney discount codes (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Blowmotion Real Feel: £79.99 , £47.99 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Save £32 (40%) on the Blowmotion Real Feel Vibrating Male Masturbator in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale. In our Blowmotion Real Feel review (opens in new tab), our tester enjoyed the great feeling inner and the superior vibration patterns and strength. It has 8 modes of vibration and 7 speeds for a customisable experience… and it’s now under £50.

(opens in new tab) Womanizer Premium 2: £169.99 , £135.99 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Something for the ladies, the Womanizer Premium 2 Smart Silence Clitoral Suction Stimulator is now 20% off at Lovehoney. Available in multiple colours, this stimulating toy uses patented air technology and 14 intensity levels for a pleasure experience. See our Womanizer Premium 2 review (opens in new tab) for all the details.

(opens in new tab) Arcwave Ion: £169.99 , £135.99 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

In the Lovehoney Black Friday sale, the Arcwave Ion Pleasure Air Smart Silence Male Masturbator is now just £135.99. This unique high tech toy looks good, feels good and has plenty of intensity levels to choose from. For more specs, take a look at our Arcwave Ion review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe X Limited Edition Remote Control Couple’s Vibrator: £99.99 , £49.99 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Get 50% off the We-Vibe X Lovehoney Limited Edition Remote Control Couple's Vibrator in this exciting Black Friday deal. This is a brilliant sex toy for couples (opens in new tab) that’s flexible, adjustable and has 10 speeds and patterns for versatile play options. Now just £50 for this exclusive limited edition collaboration toy.

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Strawberry Flavoured Lubricant: £7.99 , £4.79 at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Looking to stock up on sexy essentials? The Lovehoney Strawberry Flavoured Lubricant is now under £5 in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale. It’s water-based, flavourful and is suitable for oral, vaginal and anal sex.