Forget Ring! Yale’s video doorbell is 41% off for Black Friday – and there’s no subscription fees

Forget Ring! If you’re looking for a cheap deal on the best video doorbell , then you need to check out this 41% discount on the Yale Smart Video Doorbell.

In the Black Friday sales , there are tons of video doorbell deals on offer. The biggest discounts you’ll find are on Ring and Blink models – mainly because they’re manufactured by Amazon who gives them huge price cuts during big sales events.

But if you look beyond Ring, you can find some amazing deals from other top smart home brands. The best video doorbell deal I’ve found is on the Yale Smart Video Doorbell. It’s at its cheapest ever price and it doesn’t require a monthly subscription !

Shop the Yale Smart Video Doorbell deal

Originally priced at £129.99, the Yale Smart Video Doorbell is now just £77 at Amazon, saving you £52.99 on this premium video doorbell.

In our Yale Smart Video Doorbell review , our reviewer commented that it was “well-priced and dependable, thanks to clear full HD footage, AI motion detection and two-way talk.” We also enjoyed the app, and found it easy to use, simple for managing devices and adjusting privacy and motion detection zones.

Yale Smart Video Doorbell: was £129.99 now £77 at Amazon Get 41% off the Yale Smart Video Doorbell in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. This video doorbell has sleek good looks that blend into your front door, and comes with a whole host of helpful features. Its AI detection works well, and it has night vision so you can clearly see what’s happening in both the day and night.

As T3’s resident smart home expert, I’d definitely recommend taking advantage of this great Yale Smart Video Doorbell deal. Most video doorbells come with a paid app subscription but there’s no subscription required with this deal, so you don’t have to pay any extra monthly fees.