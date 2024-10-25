LG’s new AI-powered washing machines actually make me want to do laundry

QUICK SUMMARY LG has launched two new washing machines, the VX700 and the VX900. Both washers are powered by AI technology that detects fabric type, volume and soil levels, before customising each cycle. Prices on the LG VX700 and VX900 start at £829.99.

LG has just launched two new washing machines to the UK market – and they actually make me excited to do my laundry. Powered by AI, the VX700 and VX900 washers from LG detect fabric type, volume and soil level to customise each cycle to help you save money while ensuring fresh, clean clothes.

As AI technology takes over the home, one place that it’s definitely welcome is in the best washing machines . Case in point: LG’s new washing machines might be the smartest laundry appliances I’ve ever seen, and they use AI Direct Drive technology to optimise and customise each washing cycle.

Using AI detection and analysis washing pattern data, the LG VX700 and VX900 tailor their cleans based on the fabric type, volume, stains and dirt that’s loaded into the machine. Once turned on, the motors will wash the clothes according to what’s best for the fabric, in terms of spin, temperature and time. Not only does this ensure a proper clean, but it can also help you save money on your water and energy bills.

The LG VX series have touchscreen LCD dials that can select each cycle or you can connect your machine to the LG ThinQ app. The app works to monitor each wash, and will show you statistics regarding your usage patterns, energy spend and alert you when your machine needs maintenance.

(Image credit: LG)

My favourite feature of the new LG VX washing machines is the ezDispense feature. With ezDispense, the VX700 model will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent for each wash, based on the size of the load. Both machines also use LG TurboWash technology that sprays water in four different directions and in a 360 motion.

Let’s be honest, laundry isn’t the most exciting task. As I write this, I’m currently waiting for my whites wash to finish, and as there’s no specific cycle for whites-only on my washing machine, I’m concerned that I’m not using the right one for what I’m washing. So, the LG VX series definitely interests me, as it takes care of the entire cleaning process for you.

The LG VX700 and VX900 washing machines are available in matte black, white and silver colours, and capacities ranging from 8kg - 13kg. With prices starting at £829.99, both machines are available to buy now at Currys , John Lewis and Marks Electrical .

