My favourite Dyson fan hits all-new low price in time for the heatwave
Get 23% off Dyson’s Cool Tower Fan in its summer sale
The UK is being hit hard with a rare heatwave this week – finally! While I’m thoroughly enjoying the hot weather, it does get pretty hot when you’re working from home or relaxing indoors, so to manage the heat, you’ll want to invest in the best fan.
I’ve tried many fans over the years for T3, and I have to say that the best Dyson fans are some of my favourites. Just in time for this week’s heatwave, Dyson has cut its prices on its fan and air treatment products – and my favourite Dyson fan has hit an all-new low price.
View the Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan deal
Originally priced at £349.99, the Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan is now just £269.99, saving you £80 (23%) on this premium fan. In our main Dyson fan guide, we rated the Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan as the cheapest option you can get – and now it’s even more affordable.
In our Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan review, our reviewer commented that the Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan was a “class act in the arena of cooling tech. It looks cool, oscillates… and projects an impressively smooth ray of cooling air all around the room.” While he found it a little loud at times, you can’t beat the Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan in terms of style, build quality and cooling power.
Save £80 on the Dyson Cool AM07 Tower Fan in this cheap fan deal. This bladeless tower fan is great for large spaces and expertly and powerful expels air around the room to cool you and your surroundings. It oscillates up to 70-degrees, and comes with a remote control, although it can also be connected to the MyDyson app.
