This Blueair smart humidifier is a must-have for allergy season

QUICK SUMMARY Blueair has launched its first ever smart humidifier. The Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier adds clean moisture to your home to help you sleep better, reduce allergy symptoms, and protect skin.

Blueair – the indoor air treatment brand known for its collection of the best air purifiers – has just launched its first ever smart humidifier. The Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier is designed to improve the comfort of your home, while helping to support your health, sleep and allergies – and it’s exclusive to Amazon.

Compared to purifiers and dehumidifiers , humidifiers are arguably less well known or used within the home. How they work is by adding moisture to the air in a room or your entire house to better balance its humidity levels.

Humidifiers actually increase the humidity in your home which is probably not what you’re looking for right now if you’re in the UK, as we’re experiencing a rare heatwave. But humidifiers like the Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier can actually help alleviate symptoms that you experience from dry air, like skin concerns, colds, and allergies.

The Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier uses InvisibleMist technology that produces clean and balanced moisture using tap water. It traps water impurities in its wick-filter with an antimicrobial coating, and releases pure water vapor into the air to offer up to 48 hours of clean moisture.

(Image credit: Blueair)

To keep everything hygienic and to prevent mould from being pumped into the air, the Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier has a UV-powered pump that reduces the risk of bacterial growth within the device. It also has an AutoHydrate feature that monitors the air and adjusts its humidity levels for better comfort.

The Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier features an LCD screen that’s easy to operate, switch between modes and monitor your home’s air quality. Like almost every air care product these days, the Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier can also be controlled via the Blueair app for remote operation.

In terms of reach, the Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier can hydrate rooms up to 500 square feet, and its water tank has dual refill options on the top and bottom of the device. It’s also extremely quiet when in operation so it can be used when you sleep without waking you up, which can improve your sleep quality.

The Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier couldn’t have come at a better time for UK customers, as the pollen count is high at the moment. For allergy sufferers, the Blueair InvisibleMist Humidifier works to reduce nasal congestion which can reduce allergy flare-ups and help you breathe easier.