I use this five-star Beast blender every week – it’s now hit its lowest price for Black Friday

My favourite blender that I use every week has just hit its lowest ever price in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale!

In the Black Friday deals , there are tons of amazing deals on kitchen appliances, including blenders, food processors, and much more. As T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tested many of the best blenders in our guide, and the best I’ve tried is the Beast Mighty 850 Plus – which is now the cheapest it’s ever been.

Beast is a relatively new name in the blender world, although its line-up of blenders are actually designed by the founder of Nutribullet. The brand has also only just arrived in the UK, so this 15% discount is extremely rare – but well worth it.

In my five-star Beast Mighty 850 Plus review , I said it was the best portable, personal blender I’ve ever tried. It comes with three different vessel sizes for easy on-the-go drinks, shakes and smoothies, and its one-touch controls are simple to use, and blends fresh and frozen ingredients quickly and expertly.

The Beast Mighty 850 Plus is hard to beat in my opinion – I really do use it every week! It’s now available with 15% off in all colours, including cloud white, carbon black, mist and sand.

Beast Mighty 850 Plus: was £149.99 now £127.49 at Amazon Get 15% off the Beast Mighty 850 Plus in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale. It has an 850W motor base that easily whizzes up ingredients to make smoothies, juices, sauces, dips and much more. It comes with storage and drink lids, carry caps and straws for versatile, travel-friendly drinking and transporting.

