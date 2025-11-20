5 unmissable Black Friday deals hiding in Aldi’s iconic middle aisle

Aldi and Black Friday probably aren’t two terms you’d usually put together, but just like IKEA and its Black Friday deals, a lot of retailers have surprised us this year by jumping on the bandwagon.

If you’ve ever found a steal in Aldi’s middle aisle, you’ll know it’s basically a rite of passage – and this year, it doesn’t look like that’s changing. From the best TVs to the best hair dryers, there are some absolute bargains on offer, and I couldn’t resist sharing my favourites.

Below, you’ll find Aldi’s best deals, with a few extras thrown in for good measure.

1. Walking Pad – £89.99

For anyone wanting to get their steps in without braving the unpredictable British weather, this compact treadmill is perfect. It slides easily in and out of storage, fits under sofas and features an LED screen to track time, speed, distance and calories – all controlled with a handheld remote and wrist strap for added safety.

2. Vertical Air Fryer – £59.99

The brand new Vertical Air Fryer has a space-saving, stacked design with two independent cooking zones, a precise temperature control up to 200°C, as well as preset cooking menus via a digital touchscreen. After cooking, each drawer is removable and dishwasher safe.

3. Premium Hairdryer – £24.99

Beauty fans will love the Premium Hairdryer, available in gold or chrome. It comes with three heat settings, three speeds, LED indicators and a cool shot button. It's very lightweight, and comes with magnetic diffuser, concentrator attachments and matching storage bag.

4. Beauty Box with LED Mirror – £12.99

Keep your cosmetics organised with the Beauty Box with LED Mirror. The large capacity and adjustable compartments are ideal for storage, and the removable LED mirror can stand independently with touch control for lighting colour and brightness.

5. Sharp 50-Inch Ultra HD TV – £229.99

Finally, this Sharp 50-inch Ultra HD TV is too good to miss. Powered by TiVo, this smart TV combines live TV, on-demand and streaming services, whilst 4K ultra-high-definition delivers stunning picture quality.