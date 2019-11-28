Best thermometers 2019: for tracking temperature and ovulation

Everyone needs a thermometer at home, and not just for playing doctor. If a loved one is unwell, finding out their temperature can make the difference between sitting them down with a blanket in front of some daytime TV and calling in the medical professionals, which is where the best thermometers come in.

There's no 'one' thermometer, though: there are a host of ways to measure temperature – and, indeed, a number of reasons you might want to do so, not just for illness – so below we've rounded up our pick of the best thermometers for every situation. Before we get to those, here's how to choose the right one for you...

Choosing the best thermometer

When thinking of thermometers we might first picture the cold, uncomfortable mercury-filled rods we had thrust into the fleshy undersides of our tongues when we were young. Those days have, thankfully, passed – with today's best thermometers, usually you don't need to take an internal measurement at all.

Doctors tend to employ the much more comfortable ear thermometer these days. If this is the way you're leaning – and it's absolutely not a bad choice – it's a good idea to pick up some extra lens filters to keep things hygienic and wax-free well into the future.

Don't be afraid to pick up more than one thermometer if you need to. They're not (usually) too expensive, and some purposes like ovulation measurement absolutely require an internal measurement. That may not be something the younger members of your household get on too well with.

Hygiene is extra important if you do opt for an internal thermometer – these are flexible and much more comfortable than they once were, but be sure to clean yours with an alcohol wipe after use, particularly if you've just done a rectal measurement. Let's take a look at the best thermometers available right now...

The best thermometers to buy now

1. Braun Thermoscan 7 The best thermometer for sheer ease of use Reasons to buy + Exact temperature readings + Included lens filters + Temperature memory + Colour-coded display Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There's no fun in taking someone's temperature six or seven times in a row in order to calculate an average, but that's something some thermometers demand – how do you know you've measured at the right point, or if you've activated the thermometer properly?

Braun's Thermoscan 7 is our top pick for the best thermometer and is also Braun's flagship offering. Not only is this ear-reader extremely accurate, but it includes built in guidance to make sure you're pointing its sensor at the exact right point of the inner ear to get a good reading first-time.

It even pre-warms the ear tip to ensure it's not too uncomfortable, and keeps a log of the last nine temperature readings.

2. Withings Thermo The best thermometer for smart functionality Reasons to buy + Great for charting + Non intrusive + Self-reading possible + Extra app advice Today's Best Deals $69.97 View at Withings

If someone has a fever, it's important to keep track of it. Withings calls the Thermo a smart temporal thermometer, which has something of a double meaning: it uses its 16 infrared sensors to take a detailed reading of the forehead and temporal artery, and its smart functionality feeds those readings into a phone app so you can monitor them over time.

Admittedly this is on the more expensive end of thermometers, but its vibration feature makes it easy to take your own temperature, and the app can also offer some measure of advice – whether it's a recommendation of over-the-counter medicines, or to seek help from a doctor.

3. Braun No Touch + Touch The best thermometer for babies and kids Reasons to buy + Undetectable + Multi-functional + Quick measurements + Backlit for night use Today's Best Deals $49.99 View at Target

Using a thermometer can be pretty invasive, particularly on those who aren't really aware of why you're trying to stick something in their ear, armpit, mouth or worse. Plus, if you're trying to monitor the temperature of an unwell baby, the last thing you want to do is wake them up from a restful nap.

Braun's versatile infra-red thermometer mutes itself with a physical switch, and can get a reading from 2cm away – though you may want to opt for a touch reading taken on the forehead instead. It's also capable of measuring liquid temperatures, so you can check if that bath (or that porridge) is a little too hot.

Hands-down the best thermometer for babies and children.

4. Femometer Vinca Basal Thermometer The best thermometer for tracking ovulation Reasons to buy + Subtle design + Handy companion app + Incredibly accurate + Button-free operation Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Tracking ovulation with a regular thermometer is neither easy or accurate. To do the job properly you need a basal body thermometer – one designed to take internal temperature with the tightest accuracy possible, and the ability to track changes in your temperature over time.

Placed under the tongue first thing in the morning, the discrete and compact Femometer feeds its results (which are within 0.1ºF) automatically to its app, and draws up a chart to show when you're ovulating.

Our pick for the best thermometer for tracking ovulation does take a couple of minutes to make a reading, but it's easy to use and provides useful insight into your monthly cycle.

5. Gro Groegg2 Thermometer for Babies A cute addition to the nursery Reasons to buy + Also a nightlight + No reading required + Pretty cute + Dimmable if required Today's Best Deals $38.71 View at Amazon

When you have a little one at home, even if they're not currently poorly, it's important to make sure the conditions are right at night. You'll tuck them in, make sure they've got their favourite soft toy, and take a quick glance at the GroEgg to ensure the temperature is within a safe and comfortable margin.

The great thing for bleary-eyed new parents is that you don't even need to focus on the numbers. Colour coding on the Groegg – which can double as an animal-skinned and dimmable nightlight – gives you that information instantly. It's the Goldilocks of thermometers: Blue is too cold, an angry red is too hot, and a warm orange is just right.

6. iProven DTR-1221BG The best thermometer for taking internal temperature readings Reasons to buy + Easy to find + Flexible measurements + Reasonably fast + Switchable temperature scales Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While there's a lot to be said for an ear or forehead thermometer, sometimes your doctor might advise you to measure temperature in other places.

iProven's flexi-tipped DTR-1221BG thermometer is suitable for both oral and rectal use, can switch between Fahrenheit and Celcius depending on your preferred scale, and gets the job done within 10 seconds.

There's no light, so it's tricky to read in the dark, but at least that bright green colouring makes it stand right out in your bathroom cabinet so you won't struggle to find it.