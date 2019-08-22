The best sneakers you can actually buy in 2019

If you were always that school kid who never sported the newest sneakers, it’s time to put things right. Sportswear or ‘Athleisure,’ as it’s known in the fashion world, is one of the biggest and longest-running trends in recent years, so there’s no better time for treating yourself to the very latest designs.

New sneakers are dropping every week so there’s no shortage of releases to keep your rotation fresh. But one thing becomes clear eventually – some kicks are all hype, while others stay on our minds and feet for the long haul. While we can’t always predict what becomes a classic, sidestepping the hype train is a tactful way to buy new sneakers.

With that said, below I’ve included a list of the best sneakers you can cop right now. These aren’t just-this-minute releases, but they’re all fresh.

Overall, the best pick here is the timeless Common Projects Original Achilles. They're an everyday sneaker, that's comfortable and practical enough to be worn around town with a design that’s low-key enough to avoid ostentation. They're in demand because they're simply special, not insanely expensive, yet is high on quality and style. It ticks many boxes for design, wearability and more.

Whether you’re after comfort or out to make a statement, there’s something for everyone below:

The 15 best sneakers you can buy right now

1. Common Projects Original Achilles The ultimate urbanite sneaker Reasons to buy + Clean design + Easy to match with + Well-made and comfortable Today's best deals $410 View at Mr Porter US & CA

You can’t go wrong with the Achilles from Common Projects. The minimal white leather upper is combined with gold stamped serial numbers on the heels, leather linings and rubber soles.

This might just be the perfect all-round sneaker for spring/summer. Common Projects has a reputation for quality and the Achilles is no exception.

Whether you’re into the pinroll trousers look, dad chinos or denim shorts, this silhouette is simple enough to go with just about any outfit. Understatement is the key here and if that’s how you roll, this should be your next purchase.

2. Vans OG Old Skool LX Suede An iconic sneaker, now in suede Reasons to buy + Affordable + Low maintenance style + Everyone should own a pair of Vans Reasons to avoid - Suede can get dirty $75 View at Mr Porter US & CA

There are a handful of sneakers you could label iconic, but there are few that are so all-pervasively popular as the Vans Old Skool. Whether they remind you of yesteryear or you are considering a new pair simply for a new outfit, this pair is a reliable option for spring/summer ahead.

Not just your average beaters, these are finished in soft off-white suede that’ll look great in just about any casual outfit, particularly if you throw jeans or chinos in with a white T-shirt. And you don’t need to be a skater boy to appreciate it, but the brand’s waffle outsoles provide loads of grip for when it gets slippery.

3. Nike Air Max 1 Premium Suede Best worn with denim Reasons to buy + Classic silhouette + Seasonal colourway + Suede elevates the style $100.98 View at Amazon

The Nike Air Max 1 is a reliable go-to for fans of the brand and sneakerheads alike. If you’re keen on ‘90s styling in particular (say, baggy blue jeans) then you can do no wrong with a pair like this. Some people lean more towards the Air Max Zero camp for its taught lines, but you’ll just know which you prefer when you see them.

This pair of premium Air Max 1 in olive-green suede are an ideal match for a pair of jeans. The texture will go with denim of almost any type and the colour is stylish while also being cool and comfort focused. They won’t break the bank, either, but you mightn’t be able to pull these off so easily at the peak of summer.

4. Adidas Originals Ultra Boost Primeknit Pure athleisure Reasons to buy + Understated cool + Highly versatile design + Can also be used for exercise Reasons to avoid - Boost sole not for everyone - Can't be dressed up Check Amazon

While there are a lot of great shoes on this list, this pair of Adidas Ultra Boost convey a sense of cool style. The silhouette itself is good-looking, comfortable and a proven style lifter thanks to its design pedigree. While the streetwear craze might not be your thing, these sneakers could be anyway.

The boost sole will definitely add more spring to your step, but bear in mind that you could pick up a similarly great pair of grey sneakers for less money. While they’re by no means expensive, buying these creps should be about adding to your styling options and refreshing your rotation more than anything. The knitted upper is cosy, while the painted midsole should do you many wears before it even begins to age.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

5. VEJA V-10 Rubber-Trimmed Leather Sneakers Environmentally-friendly classics Reasons to buy + Eco-friendly, organic etc + Label of the moment + They’ll go with everything $150 View at Mr Porter US & CA

If you’ve swapped your 4x4 for a Prius and ditched dairy, you might want to consider some do-gooder trainers too. Veja's environmentally friendly sneakers are made from raw materials sourced from organic farms and ecological agriculture without any chemicals and pollution, making them good for the planet and your wardrobe, as this brand is really having a fashion moment.

This sturdy 'V-10' pair has rubber trims and soles sourced sensibly from trees in the Amazonian rainforest and the price is sensible too. The all-white palette and chunky-but-not-too-chunky profile mean they'll go with just about anything.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

6. Gucci Ace Watersnake-Trimmed Leather Sneakers The luxe look-at-me option Reasons to buy + Instagram-friendly + Surprisingly versatile + An investment Reasons to avoid - You might be reluctant to get them dirty $580 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Every Instagram influencer worth their salt has a pair of these trainers. But Gucci’s latest update to its Ace trainers has still got us drooling. The brand’s covetable Ace kicks now come in navy and red – a really easy to wear colour combo. In fact, Gucci’s striped webbing has been around since the '50s, so these sneakers are not a stylish flash in the pan, which is a good job because they're not cheap.

While they may be too flashy for some, the shoe’s minimalist profile means they'll look great with smart trousers, jeans and sweatpants alike and add a little glamour to your go-to. Tennis inspired, you won’t want to wear them to the gym, but they are made in Italy from smooth leather with watersnake heel tabs and flexible rubber soles, so are built for comfort as well as looks.

7. New Balance MS997 Suede, Nubuck and Mesh Effortlessly cool kicks Reasons to buy + Neutral tones + Big on comfort + Not Nike or Adidas Reasons to avoid - A little too 'dad shoe'? $78.85 View at Amazon

New Balance ticks just about every box you can think of when it comes to combining affordability, details and style. The 997 is a popular silhouette from the brand and, if you don’t already own a pair, is a refreshing switch from the tech-soled offerings from Nike and Adidas that can sometimes become be a little overdone.

This pair comes in grey and is detailed with flexible mesh, suede and nubuck for a comfortable finish. While you might see design similarities with a 1998 Le Mans prototype as you stare these over, every line and layer has purpose. As such, wearing these 997s will add a new kick to your sneaker rotation.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

8. Adidas Originals Trimm-Trab sneakers A retro re-issue in eye-catching cobalt Reasons to buy + The most summery colour + D-ring eyelets and other cool features + Quality materials, including suede Check Amazon

Wearing blue and white is always a good look in summer. But if navy is a bit too nautical, why not consider switching to cobalt? Adidas Originals' 'Trimm-Trab' sneakers are a re-issue of a 1977 style and come in vibrant cobalt blue, which while being eye-catching (and great for enhancing your tan) is surprisingly easy to wear.

When initially released, the style was favoured for training purposes, but soon garnered popularity on the streets – and it’s still cool today. These ones have blue suede uppers and feature textured tongues, D-ring eyelets and the label's signature trio of stripes – that’s a lot of detailing.

9. Nike Running Epic React Flyknit Nike’s latest tech Reasons to buy + High on comfort + Versatile look + Filled with technology Reasons to avoid - Too sporty for some Check Amazon

While you can definitely rely on the Nike React for hitting all the right notes on comfort, price and design, it’s important to point out the elephant in the room first. It’s obvious to most that this silhouette is a reaction to the popularity of runners like Adidas’s Boost models, which the Nike Vapormax did little to compete with. So unless you’re a sneakerhead with deep brand loyalty, let’s move on to the details.

The React sole is a strong competitor when it comes to comfort. If you’re planning to run in them they’ll also hit the mark performance-wise. The tonal grey colourway is reliable and versatile enough to match with just about anything in your wardrobe, and that includes smart casual outfits too.

10. Converse 1970s Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top The classic casual go-to Reasons to buy + Works with most budgets + Ultimate casual sneaker + Can be worn with jeans or a suit + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Less than average cushioning $85 View at Mr Porter US & CA

No matter how deep your casual sneaker collection, it isn’t complete without a pair of Chucks. While you might already have multiple pairs in your rotation, it’s always worth seeking out a versatile colourway that stands out when you’re opting for a silhouette that’s been around for decades.

This high-top Chuck Taylor does just that. Made from the lightweight canvas and white midsole that’s instantly recognisable, the highlight here is definitely the colourway. The taupe upper is neutral enough to go with practically anything and has a cool contrast with the black laces that run up to the ankle. Best of all, they’ll pair with chinos just as easily as jeans.

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

11. Converse Chuck 70 OX Woven Sneakers Beachy rework of an American classic Reasons to buy + On-trend look + Cool clear soles + Great to add to your collection Check Walmart

If you live in Converse, good news. There’s an updated version of the original 'All Star' model that taps into one of this summer’s hottest trends – the surf look. Converse's 'Chuck 70 OX' sneakers are the board short. They have black and white woven uppers that create a graphic two-tone pattern and cool clear rubber soles, making them quite different from the others you probably own.

If you’re a Converse aficionado, you’ll appreciate the cushioned Ortholite footbeds that pay homage to archival styles and if not, rest assured, this will make them comfy pounding the pavements on holiday, or for a trip to the beach. They’re not super cheap, but would make a cool and quirky addition to a collection of plimsolls.

12. Off-White Logo-Print Suede-Trimmed Sneakers Understated style from a hyped brand Reasons to buy + Easy to match with + Low-key style Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side $575 View at Mr Porter US & CA

Off-White has a reputation for brash designs that incorporate distressed detailing and bold, even outlandish, use of colour. This has earned the brand fame but that’s also a reason to look elsewhere it when it comes to choosing attire that’s practical. That is not the case with these sneakers, however.

Made from nubuck and suede, the brand’s signature-style logo is printed across the upper. The black and grey tones blend smoothly together to create an understated look that will offer plenty of matching options whether for work or your social dates.

13. Nike Air Max 95 OG Grosgrain-Trimmed Sneakers The often underrated classic Reasons to buy + Both stylish and practical + Great autumn colourway + Relatively affordable Check Walmart

You can never pass up on a classic like Nike’s Air Max 95. While it doesn’t pack the lustre of the Air Max 97, this silhouette still has a cult following of its own. While more on the functional, rather than the aesthetic, end of the athletic spectrum, this grosgrain-trimmed colourway is your everyday sneaker and more.

Made from tonal-grey faux suede panels across the upper, and paired with white and black mesh, this is certainly a sneaker you could wear to the track just as you could a street style photoshoot. And while the midsole doesn’t have the prettiness of newer silhouettes a la Vapormax, there’s something refreshing about a sneaker that’s unapologetically stylish.

14. Y-3 Kusari Boost Sneakers Reasons to buy + High on comfort + Unique design Reasons to avoid - Will dirty easily Check Amazon

These low-tops from Y-3 are yet another example of the fusion of sportswear and fashion that the brand has become famous for. The panelled neoprene upper is combined with mesh for a design that’s both soft and textured. The laces are secured with grosgrain piping along the upper which is complemented with off-white suede trim.

Aside from the many other details that make the Kusari silhouette stand out is the Boost midsole. Not only will this be a comfort cushion for your feet, but also a marker of your taste in streetwear and the oft-debated marriage of high-low within contemporary fashion.

15. CRIME LONDON Force low top sneakers A classic tennis sneaker with a subtle twist Reasons to buy + Can be dressed up or down + Full-grain Leather + Black heel gives a subtle twist

Crime London was founded by two Italian sisters, and is inspired by the time they spent in London during university. The alternative scenes in Shoreditch and Camden Town and the cultural clash of Brick Lane have all had an impact on Crime London collections. We love these classic low top sneakers, made from premium full-grain leather, and with black accent on the heel.

Buy them from Farfetch for £158.

16. Nike Air Vapormax 97 The very best of old and new Reasons to buy + Fresh take on a classic + Cool colourway Reasons to avoid - Not your everyday sneaker $169.15 View at Amazon 126 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

It’s no secret that the Air Max 97 is the beloved silhouette of sneakerheads the world over. And what better way to rock it than with a newer, more technical midsole than Vapormax? This low-top comes in a canvas and faux-leather upper in white, purple and silver tones and are a solid combination for a sporty ‘fit, or just a pure street style look.

This model features a logo patch and grosgrain pull-loop that match the silver highlights throughout. Aside from the deep varsity shade of purple strewn about, you’ll find a transparent rubber Vapormax midsole to provide not only cushioning and comfort, but a killer combination of 90s Nike design along with contemporary technology.

17. Balenciaga Race Runner One for the style mavens Reasons to buy + High quality construction + Gorgeous navy colourway Today's best deals Check Amazon

Balenciaga’s Race Runner has been updated from previous iterations. While it’s known for being worn by celebrities, the Italian-made sneaker is subtle enough that you could wear it casually as well as when you take the Ferrari out for a spin. Even so, this is one for the style mavens – so you might want to leave your faded Levi’s out here.

Available here in a navy colourway, this version is constructed of neoprene, leather and mesh and also features elasticated strap detailing around the upper. Finishing touches include suede at the heels and rubber outsoles.

18. Adidas Originals NMD CS1 Gore-Tex This is a Speed Sock on a budget Reasons to buy + Boost midsole + Gore-Tex waterproofing + Comfortable Primeknit upper Today's best deals Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Adidas’s Boost-soled sneakers have been around long enough that you just might have a pair. That doesn’t mean you should stop at one or more – especially when you take a look at the NMD City Sock.

This particular CS1 variant comes equipped with Gore-Tex linings, meaning you’ll have extra waterproofing over the standard model (great in the spring).

Essentially what you’re getting here is the best of everything from Adidas plus some extra technology thrown in for good measure. You can style this with your favourite streetwear brands and, aside from the Boost-Primeknit comfort combo, this is still a comparatively affordable crep.

19. Gucci Rhyton While oversized logos are trending, this is more than just hype Reasons to buy + Makes a statement + Quality design and construction + Will hold its value Today's best deals $890 View at Mr Porter US & CA

In 2017 we saw oversized logos make a splash not only on the runway, but also across some of our favourite sneakers. The Gucci Rhyton was no exception, with the kicks receiving several different logo combinations that are impossible to overlook. In contrast to the more subtle graphics printed on the Gucci Ace, the Rhyton is all about extroverted branding and perfect for posting on the ‘Gram.

The silhouette itself is based on the '80s-inspired Rhyton, with this particular pair made in Italy from softened washed leather. The massive print used on the upper leaves no question that you’re donning Gucci footwear and allows you to flaunt your style unapologetically.