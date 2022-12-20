Best sex toys to give your partner this Christmas: top toys to keep you both warm

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's nothing quite like the experience of exploring a new sex toy together with someone you love, so it follows that there might be no better stocking filler. The best sex toys (opens in new tab) last a long time, offer up new thrills and sensations, and can help bring you closer to your partner – they're certainly a better choice than socks.

With that in mind, here are our 6 top picks whether you're buying for him, for her, or for a toy that you can truly share with that special someone. We will also allow self-gifting on this occasion, because nobody's going to know what you like better than you.

Let's just preface these suggestions with a warning, though: it's probably not a great idea to announce to your partner that you're ready to try out a toy by wrapping one up for Christmas morning as a surprise. Not everyone is into introducing additional bedroom hardware, so at least make sure the vibe is right before picking something up. If it's not, check out the more palatable choices in our guide to the best Christmas gift ideas (opens in new tab).

Oh, and don't forget the lube. Our guide to the best lube (opens in new tab) should offer up some particularly slippery gifts.

Best sex toy Christmas gifts

Why you can trust T3 Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

More Sex Toy Gift Ideas for Christmas

(opens in new tab) Best vibrator (opens in new tab)

For people who enjoy vibration, the best vibrators are the perfect stocking filler to give them this Christmas. In our full guide to the best vibrators, we have plenty of options for you to perfuse, for internal use, clitoral stimulation and a bit of both.

(opens in new tab) Best Fleshlight (opens in new tab)

Some of the best sex toys for men (opens in new tab) are from the Fleshlight brand, so what better way to surprise your man than with a Fleshlight toy? If you're new to this or you're not sure what he'd like, check out how to use a Fleshlight (opens in new tab) for more.