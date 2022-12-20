Best sex toys to give your partner this Christmas: top toys to keep you both warm

There's nothing quite like the experience of exploring a new sex toy together with someone you love, so it follows that there might be no better stocking filler. The best sex toys (opens in new tab) last a long time, offer up new thrills and sensations, and can help bring you closer to your partner – they're certainly a better choice than socks.
With that in mind, here are our 6 top picks whether you're buying for him, for her, or for a toy that you can truly share with that special someone. We will also allow self-gifting on this occasion, because nobody's going to know what you like better than you.
Let's just preface these suggestions with a warning, though: it's probably not a great idea to announce to your partner that you're ready to try out a toy by wrapping one up for Christmas morning as a surprise. Not everyone is into introducing additional bedroom hardware, so at least make sure the vibe is right before picking something up. If it's not, check out the more palatable choices in our guide to the best Christmas gift ideas (opens in new tab).
Oh, and don't forget the lube. Our guide to the best lube (opens in new tab) should offer up some particularly slippery gifts.
Best sex toy Christmas gifts
Perhaps the best sex toy for couples (opens in new tab) – or, rather, the best pair of toys – if you're in an explorative and slightly naughty mood. We-Vibe's two pack combines a remote controlled knicker vibe and cock ring, each of which can be worn discretely while you're out and about. And if the makeup of your couple looks a little different, you can configure the pack to contain two of either toy.
Even someone with a huge collection of toys will get a kick out of LELO's new clitoral stimulator. Its bendable tip moves in an elliptical motion to keep things interesting even over the course of a long session. It definitely works: check out our full LELO Dot review (opens in new tab) to find out why it's one of the best sex toys we've ever seen – particularly for those interested in multiple orgasms.
Great for couples and solo fun alike, the Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage (opens in new tab) is a solid toy that'll be enjoyable for anyone with a penis. It's transparent, which lets you see exactly what's going on, and short enough that it doesn't cover the entire length of most guys – meaning you get to add a little assistance. It's non-anatomical, too, which makes it a bit less awkward.
Although our full Arcwave Ghost review (opens in new tab) of the simplistic Ghost revealed that it won't suit every guy, it absolutely has value that extends beyond its stocking-filler price. We'd also argue that there's plenty you could do with it together: while Arcwave says it shouldn't be inserted, there's nothing so stop you putting it on a finger and making the most of its textures.
Discrete, sexy, and extremely effective, the Womanizer's pleasure air technology (which can also be found, if you're gifting for a guy, on Arcwave's Ion) can help tease a clitoral orgasm even out of those who struggle with them. There's a reason this toy has been on the tips of so many tongues and, indeed, under so many Christmas trees. Read our Womanizer Premium 2 review (opens in new tab) for all the details.
This couldn't be simpler. It's a 10-pattern, 6-level bullet vibrator with a remote control – great for using in the bedroom for exploration and teasing, perfect for a little mobile fun, and fantastic for putting someone else in control. Wrap up the remote alone, tuck the vibe away somewhere else, and see how long it takes them to catch on...
