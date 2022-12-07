Best down jacket 2022 to keep you warm in the coldest of weathers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best down jackets are some of the most versatile pieces of outdoor wear you can use to protect yourself from the cold weather. Lightweight they might be, down jackets from brands such as The North Face, Adidas Terrex, Patagonia, Columbia, and more provide plenty of insulation and warmth when the temperatures drop.

Here, we review and rank all the best down jackets you can buy right now for hiking, mountaineering, and urban adventures. We also look at the best waterproof, lightweight and cold-weather down jackets, just for good measure. If you think down jackets are the best winter coats, you're in the right place. We'll explain how to buy the best own jackets and other frequently asked questions at the bottom of this guide (you can use the jump links to navigate around).

Best down jackets to buy right now

Why you can trust T3 Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(opens in new tab) 1. The North Face Thermoball 50/50 Jacket View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) View at REI.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best down jacket overall Best for: Hiking, intermediate weather Features: 50/50 ThermoBall Eco baffle construction, Dual internal hem adjust, Stows in the left-hand pocket Fill: 700-fill Sustainability: Made from post-consumer recycled polyester + Highly breathable construction + Lightweight and packable - Not the best down jacket for extremely cold weather The North Face Thermoball 50/50 ticks all the right boxes for us. It's lightweight and warm, but not too toasty, so you can't wear it on a fresh winter autumn morning. The 700-fill construction might sound too hot, but thanks to the special baffle construction – a series of fibre-proof baffles are paired with a highly air-permeable face fabric – the Thermoball 50/50 is super breathable to keep you ventilated. As well as offering layers of warmth, this packable jacket is also sustainable, thanks to the post-consumer recycled polyester down-filled fabric tubes. The North Face also claims the Thermoball 50/50 has been made with less waste and fewer chemicals. From a features point of view, this down jacket has a three-piece hood with binding (non-removable), chin zip guard (the jacket covers the neck nicely), elastic binding on cuffs, and dual internal hem adjusts to keep the draft out when it's breezy. Our rating: 5 out of 5 stars 2. Columbia Opal Hill Hooded Long Down Puffer Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Best down jacket for women Best for: Really cold weather/people who often feel cold Features: Omni-Heat Infinity thermal reflective technology, Cuff with thumb hole Fill: 650-Fill Sustainability: RDS-certified down + Lining reflects heat back to the body + Longer length helps keep the whole body warm - Not the best down jacket for exercising This amazingly-warm down jacket from Columbia features Omni-Heat Infinity, a special internal layer with tiny gold dots that reflect your body heat back to you while also allowing some breathability. Imagine survival blankets that behave as normal fabric – you'll be warm and comfortable while wearing the Opal Hill Jacket. Columbia's best down jacket for women has a generous fit and allows for a full spectrum of movement. It also has a good length, covering some of the legs, but not too long to restrict movement. The hood and the longer cuffs with thumb holes also help keep the warmth in, no matter how cold it is outside. The 650-fill down is fully RDS (Responsible Down Standard) certified. Our rating: 5 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab) 3. Adidas Terrex Techrock Year-Round Down Hooded Jacket View at Adidas US (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best down jacket for hiking Best for: Hiking, Cold weather trail running Features: HeatSeal overlapping baffle construction, Lightweight Pertex Diamond Fuse ripstop shell Fill: 800-fill (90% goose down, 10% feathers) Sustainability: Generated from production waste, e.g. cutting scraps and post-consumer household waste (contains a minimum of 25% recycled content) + Super warm yet lightweight construction + Includes repair patch - Slimmer construction isn't ideal for people with larger bodies This sporty number from Adidas' Terrex brand is the perfect down jacket for hikers, trail runners, and everyone else who appreciates warmth when exercising outdoors. The Techrock Year-Round Jacket features the HeatSeal construction with overlapping baffles to reduce cold spots. The Pertex Diamond Fuse ripstop shell is said to be 10 times stronger than ripstop made using traditional yarns and offers a high degree of weather repellency. The elastic cuffs and a stretch knit gaiter in the collar also help keep your extremities warm when needed. Our rating: 4 out of 5 stars 4. Shackleton Rothera Down Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Best down jacket for the coldest of weather Best for: Coldest weather conditions Features: RDS-certified down, Bluesign-certified fabric, Packable, Storm hood and cuffs Fill: 850 down fill power (90% down, 10% feather) Sustainability: The shell, lining and pocket bags are constructed of 100% recycled nylon + Super warm 850 fill down construction + Sustainably made - Performance fit might suit all body types Shackleton is famous for its functional, high-quality gear and calls the Rothera the "ultimate down jacket" of its collection. Versatile and rugged, the Rothera is a comfortable multi-season jacket that is also the warmest in our roundup, thanks to its 850 fill down that's also fully RDS-certified. According to Shackleton, the Rothera maintains body warmth in temperatures as low as -10 degrees when accompanied by a mid-layer. Add a base layer and maybe even a mid-layer, and you'll be ready to go on any cold-weather adventures life might throw at you. The resilient 100% recycled nylon ripstop fabric ensures the Rothera is the last down jacket you need to buy for the foreseeable future. Our rating: 4 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab) 5. Belstaff Radar Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Best down jacket for style Best for: Windy, drizzly conditions Features: High-density, water-repellent nylon shell, Funnel collar Fill: 700-fill power down (90% white duck down, 10% white duck feather) Sustainability: No information available + Stylish design + Water-repellent shell - Italian sizing can be confusing (for non-Italians) - Doesn't seem to be sustainably made The Belstaff Radar Jacket's mottled, two-tone finish caught our attention for its military-inspired design, oversized pockets, and large branded buttons. The funnel collar with button closure and adjustable drawstring keeps your neck warm even if you leave your scarf at home. It not only looks good, but the Radar Jacket is also weatherproof and made with durable wave-dye nylon; not quite military-level durability, but sturdy enough for urban adventures. Belstaff's puffer jacket comes in three colours and isn't the cheapest item on this list (nor the most sustainable), but it's one of the best options for fashionistas. Our rating: 4 out of 5 stars (opens in new tab) 6. ThruDark Engage Jacket Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Best water-resistant down jacket Best for: Drizzly conditions Features: Ripstop and water-resistant Pertex shell, Down-filled storm hood Fill: 133g Primaloft synthetic down fill (equivalent to between 500 and 550 down fill) Sustainability: No information available + Water-repellent outer shell + Lightweight and easy to pack away in a backpack - Military-style marketing might be off-putting for some ThruDark's technical down jacket made it to our roundup thanks to the ultra-thin water-resistant coating that provides increased weather resistance for extreme conditions. Called Pertex Quantum Pro, it combines tightly woven face fabric with a microporous coating that keeps water out while allowing for some breathability. Insulation is provided via the PrimaLoft Gold Active technology, which allows for four-way stretch performance and warmth designed specifically for "high-output adventures", ThruDark says. And, of course, the jacket uses YKK zips to ensure they never jam or break. Our rating: 4 out of 5 stars

How to buy the best down jacket for you

We live in an age when down jackets sometimes involve more technology than the best running watches, making it harder and harder to decide which one to get. The most important feature to consider is insulation, which can be determined by looking at the fill power of the jacket. As a rule of thumb, the higher the number, the warmer the jacket, although this also depends on the quality of the down and other factors (see below.)

What you want to do in the jacket is also important. Many puffer jackets are designed for 'urban exploration', meaning they are more fashion items than performance garments. Probably one of the biggest names in the industry, The North Face, offers anything from fashion puffers to skiing down jackets – make sure you check what the manufacturer recommends as best use.

Price is admittedly a key factor. Many of the best down jackets cost more than a windbreaker. However, it's not impossible to find quality cheap down jackets if you know where to look—for example, Mountain Warehouse (opens in new tab) and Kathmandu (opens in new tab) (both retailer links) both stock inexpensive downs. A cheaper down jacket combined with an insulating base layer will cost less than premium puffers. They might not look as stylish, but from a warmth point of view, this mix of clothes is more than adequate.

How we test the best down jackets

We're lucky enough to live in a country with almost four seasons, and it can get very cold during the winter, giving us plenty of opportunity to test the best down jackets. In fact, when this guide was created, temperatures often plummeted below zero degrees celsius, allowing us to try the insulating properties of every puffer jacket listed in this guide.

Where applicable, we also tried the jackets for the purpose they were created (e.g. mountaineering, hiking, etc.) to ensure they live up to the manufacturer's claims. We paid meticulous attention to the sustainability rating of each jacket – we think it's essential for the best down jackets to be as sustainable as possible.

FAQ

Which brand makes the best down jacket? There are many excellent down jacket manufacturers, but we think The North Face makes the best down jackets right now. Their jackets cater for a wide variety of uses, from stylish urban puffers to specific mountaineering coats for technical climbs. Our current no1 choice for the best down jacket is The North Face Thermoball 50/50 Jacket, as although it’s super warm and stylish, it’s also comparatively lightweight and inexpensive.

Is a down jacket the warmest? Down jackets are considered the warmest outdoor garments compared to other types of jackets, such as windbreakers, parkas and raincoats. Air gets trapped in between the down fibres of the coat, helping you retain heat even in the coldest of conditions, hence why mountaineers often use down jackets.