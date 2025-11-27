After weeks of hunting, I finally found the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar deal that makes sense

We only have a few more days of November left and you know what that means – it's almost time to get out the advent calendar.

There's no better way to count down the days until Christmas (or a seasonal holiday of your choice) than by opening little numbered doors, behind which are goodies. Whether it be chocolate, a toy, or even just a quaint picture of the nativity, it serves to get us in the mood for sharing and caring with family and friends.

For me, it means finding and making a small but clever Lego build, as each year I prefer to mark the days with the official Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, and this year's has just got its best discount yet – with the latest version getting £9 off for Black Friday.

That's across a few retailers too, although it is rapidly being listed as "out of stock" at many of them.

Save 30% Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025: was £29.99 now £20.99 at very.co.uk Very charges £3.99 for standard delivery, but if you add extra items for a basket totalling £30, you can get it delivered for free. You can also get £10 off if you spend over £100 on toys at Very.

Certainly, the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is very popular each year. You get 24 mini builds, including special edition minifigures of characters – often in Christmas jumpers. And each year's version has a different collection of Lego items to discover.

If you do sadly miss out, there are other Lego Advent Calendars to look out for too.

While not available in a Black Friday deal at present, the equally popular Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025 is listed as in stock on Lego's own webstore.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025: £29.99 at LEGO It's hard to find stock of the Lego Harry Potter Adventure Calendar, so you'll still have to snap it up from Lego itself sharpish – even though it's at the original RRP.

There are a whole host of other amazing Lego deals available right now, including some you can find in our extensive round-up of the best Black Friday 2025 deals.

We're updating that curated list regularly too, so check back often.

Oh, and there's the perennial favourite – the Millennium Falcon UCS – to keep your eye on too. That's currently at the lowest price I've seen.