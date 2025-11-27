After weeks of hunting, I finally found the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar deal that makes sense
The 2025 Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is my must-have each year and I'm finally ready to take the Black Friday plunge
We only have a few more days of November left and you know what that means – it's almost time to get out the advent calendar.
There's no better way to count down the days until Christmas (or a seasonal holiday of your choice) than by opening little numbered doors, behind which are goodies. Whether it be chocolate, a toy, or even just a quaint picture of the nativity, it serves to get us in the mood for sharing and caring with family and friends.
For me, it means finding and making a small but clever Lego build, as each year I prefer to mark the days with the official Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar, and this year's has just got its best discount yet – with the latest version getting £9 off for Black Friday.
That's across a few retailers too, although it is rapidly being listed as "out of stock" at many of them.
Get it from Amazon with free delivery for Prime members.
Very charges £3.99 for standard delivery, but if you add extra items for a basket totalling £30, you can get it delivered for free. You can also get £10 off if you spend over £100 on toys at Very.
Certainly, the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar is very popular each year. You get 24 mini builds, including special edition minifigures of characters – often in Christmas jumpers. And each year's version has a different collection of Lego items to discover.
If you do sadly miss out, there are other Lego Advent Calendars to look out for too.
While not available in a Black Friday deal at present, the equally popular Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2025 is listed as in stock on Lego's own webstore.
It's hard to find stock of the Lego Harry Potter Adventure Calendar, so you'll still have to snap it up from Lego itself sharpish – even though it's at the original RRP.
There are a whole host of other amazing Lego deals available right now, including some you can find in our extensive round-up of the best Black Friday 2025 deals.
We're updating that curated list regularly too, so check back often.
Oh, and there's the perennial favourite – the Millennium Falcon UCS – to keep your eye on too. That's currently at the lowest price I've seen.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
